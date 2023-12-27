Rutgers football vs. Miami: TV, time, what to know as Scarlet Knights play in Pinstripe Bowl

After more than three weeks of talking about the Pinstripe Bowl and more than three weeks of practicing for it, Rutgers football is finally on the verge of actually taking the field against Miami at Yankee Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights, who are looking to earn their seventh win of the season, became bowl eligible back in October, a significant step for the program as it continues to rebuild.

And having the chance to play in a bowl game so close to Piscataway is an added luxury.

“I think it's just overall excitement,” running back Kyle Monangai said. “I think it's going to be a big and great turnout for a lot of Rutgers Nation to come out, and it's going to be like a home game. It's real close for us. I think we're the away team, but it's going to feel like a home game for us, definitely.”

It will be Rutgers’ 12th appearance in a bowl game and third time playing in the Pinstripe Bowl, the only bowl the Scarlet Knights have participated in more than once.

Greg Schiano’s team earned traditional bowl eligibility (six wins during the regular season) for the first time since 2014.

“We take every (game as a thing 1-0 season,” defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu said, “and we're just happy and blessed that we're on the right side of things and being able to get a chance to play another down.”

What channel is Rutgers vs Miami on?

The game will be televised on ESPN with kickoff scheduled for approximately 2:15 p.m. ET. Drew Carter will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Rob Gilmore with Taylor Davis on the sidelines.

How can I watch the Rutgers-Miami game without cable? Is the Rutgers-Miami game streaming?

The Pinstripe Bowl will be streamed on the ESPN app as well as Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 372, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Mike Teel and Julian Pinnix-Odrick with Anthony Fucilli on the sidelines. Marc Malusis and Eric LeGrand will host the pre- and post-game shows.

PINSTRIPE BOWL WEEK LIVE UPDATES Tour of 9/11 Memorial serves as poignant trip

Weather forecast

Forecasts are predicting mostly cloudy skies with a shower in spots with a high temperature of 55 degrees for Thursday in The Bronx. Wind will be out of the NNW at 7 mph. There is a 42 percent chance of precipitation.

Rutgers vs. Miami point spread

Spread: Rutgers (-1)

Moneyline: Rutgers (-120), Miami (+100)

Total: 40.5 points

Previous games

Rutgers

vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7

vs. Temple, W, 36-7

vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16

at Michigan, L, 31-7

vs. Wagner, W, 52-3

at Wisconsin, L, 24-13

vs. Michigan State, W, 27-24

at Indiana, W, 31-14

vs. Ohio State, L, 35-16

at Iowa, L, 22-0

at Penn State, L, 27-6

vs. Maryland, L, 42-24

Miami

vs. Miami (Ohio), W, 38-3

vs. Texas A&M, W, 48-33

vs. Bethune-Cookman, W, 48-7

at Temple, W, 41-7

vs. Georgia Tech, L, 23-20

at North Carolina, L, 41-31

vs. Clemson, W, 28-20 (2OT)

vs. Virginia, W, 29-26 (OT)

at NC State, L, 20-6

at Florida State, L, 27-20

vs. Louisville, L, 38-31

at Boston College, W, 45-20

Did you know...

Greg Schiano has five bowl victories, which is tied for third among active Big Ten coaches.

