Rutgers football vs. Miami: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers will play in the Pinstripe Bowl for the first time since 2013 when they faced Notre Dame. They will face a Miami team hungry for a bowl win after finishing the regular season with seven wins. This game will also add to the program’s rich history.

Thursday will mark the 13th time Rutgers has played at Yankee Stadium, dating back to 1926. It will be the Scarlet Knights’ 51st game at an MLB stadium and the sixth such bowl game. They have played Notre Dame and Iowa State in their last two Pinstripe Bowl appearances.

To leave Yankee Stadium with a win, Rutgers will need a big game from Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai. The talented duo has combined for 16 rushing touchdowns. That has made the Scarlet Knights a tough team to face regardless of the opponent.

However, they have a talented team in their way in the Hurricanes. Regardless of the outcome, playing in a bowl game is a significant milestone for Greg Schiano and Rutgers.

Rutgers football vs. Miami: Betting Lines

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -120, Miami + 100

Point Spread: Rutgers – 1.5 , Miami + 1.5

Total Points: Rutgers 41.5 ( -105), Miami 41.5 ( -115)

Pinstripe Bowl: Injury Report

Rutgers: Tyreem Powell, out for season (hand), Johnny Langan, out for season ( leg), Chris Long, out for season ( Upper Body), Tyler Needham, out indefinitely. out indefinitely (knee), Naseim Brantley, out indefinitely (eligibility), Joe De Croce, out indefinitely (undisclosed).

Miami: Emory Williams, out for season (arm), Nyjalik Kelly, out for the season ( undisclosed), TreVonte’ Citizen, out for season ( knee), Samson Okaunlol, out for season ( lower body).

Rutgers football vs. Miami: Players to watch in the Pinstripe Bowl

Kyle Monangai: Rutgers was at its best during the regular season when Monangai led the offense. He set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards a carry. As Monangai became one of the best running backs in the Big Ten, he was invaluable to Rutgers.

Tyler Van Dyke: As Miami looks to secure a bowl win, they will need Van Dyke at his best. During the regular season, he added 19 passing touchdowns to his resume and is coming off one of his best games of the season. On November 24, he threw for nearly 300 yards against Boston College without turning the ball over.

Pinstripe Bowl Prediction: Rutgers football vs. Miami

Take Miami in this one. The Hurricane’s passing attack is hard to stop, and Rutgers defense will be tasked with containing Xavier Restrepo, who finished the 2023 campaign with 993 receiving yards. Miami is favored entering this game by ESPN and will be taking on a Rutgers team that has lost their last four games.

Past History: Rutgers football vs. Miami

On Thursday, Miami and Rutgers will face each other for the first time with a bowl win on the line. While they had similar success this season, Miami enters with a slight edge since they finished with seven wins. For Rutgers, this game represents how far the program has come, as they have not played in a bowl game since 2014.

