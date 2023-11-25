Rutgers football vs. Maryland: Score, live updates from Scarlet Knights' regular-season finale

PISCATAWAY − When Greg Schiano sat down to watch film of Maryland, Rutgers' football's opponent today in its season finale, the Scarlet Knights coach was hoping to see a team that was "so-so."

Schiano's team had just played three of the top defenses in the nation in Ohio State, Iowa and Penn State.

Maybe, just maybe, Rutgers would catch somewhat of a break against the Terrapins.

"Unfortunately Maryland is really good on defense," Schiano said earlier this week. "But that's life in the Big Ten."

So the Terrapins will present Rutgers' offense with its latest challenge when the Scarlet Knights play their season finale today (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium.

Schiano's team is looking for its seventh win of the season and fourth Big Ten victory, which would establish a program record.

"Our guys are beat up," Schiano said. "We are going to have to really muster it up to be able to play the level of football you're going to need to play to win a game against a team like Maryland."

Maryland ranks No. 48 in the country, yielding 23.2 points per game. The Terrapins are allowing 124.1 rushing yards per game (sixth in the Big Ten) − that will also be the latest test for Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai, who's 19 yards away from becoming the Scarlet Knights' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012.

They also have 14 interceptions, which is tied with Michigan for most in the conference.

"So we know what we're in for and it's going to be a battle," Schiano said.

Can Rutgers finish off its regular season with a victory?

Follow along here for scoring updates throughout the game.

