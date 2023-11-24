Rutgers football vs. Maryland: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers football will take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon in their regular-season finale. A lot is on the line in this one as both teams enter Week 13 with 6-5 records.

After an impressive start, Rutgers has hit a roadblock in the last few weeks. That is partly because they played three ranked teams in Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State during that span. While Rutgers held their own at times, the offense struggled to put points on the board.

For Maryland, this season has also been full of ups and downs. After starting 5-0, the Terrapins have gone 1-5 in their last six games. Their only win in that stretch came against Nebraska on November 11.

Additionally, this game should provide plenty of fireworks as both teams have much to prove. Rutgers is looking to end one of their most successful seasons in the last decade with a win. The Terrapins will try to play the role of spoiler. Regardless of the outcome, this should be an intriguing game from start to finish.

Betting Lines: Rutgers football against Maryland

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers + 100, Maryland -120

Point Spread: Rutgers + 1.5 -115, Maryland – 1.5, – 105

Total Points: Rutgers 43.5 -110, Maryland 43.5 -110

Big Ten Injury Report: Rutgers football against Maryland

Rutgers: Jose De Croce, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Naseim Brantley, out indefinitely (eligibility), Tyler Needham, out indefinitely (knee), Chris Long, out for season (upper body)

Maryland: Ramon Brow, Quest (undisclosed), Ryan Manning, Quest (undisclosed), Ricardo Cooper Jr, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Leon Haughton Jr., out indefinitely (undisclosed), Neeo Avery. out indefinitely (undisclosed), Nolan Ray, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Josh Richards, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Dylan Gooden, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Deandre Duffus, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Sean Williams, out for season (undisclosed), Leron Husbands, out for season (undisclosed).

Who are the key players for Maryland at Rutgers football?

Kyle Monangai: The Scarlet Knights are at their best when Monangai creates chaos in the running game. The New Jersey Native is due for a big game, as he has been held to 39 rushing yards for two straight weeks. Getting him back on track in the season finale will be essential for Rutgers.

Jeshuan Jones: Jones is coming off one of his best games of the season entering this matchup. Last week against one of the top teams in the country, the Florida native hauled in four passes for 70 receiving yards. Keeping Jones in check will be critical for Rutgers defense.

Advice and Prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. The Scarlet Knights will enter this matchup looking for redemption. They have lost three straight games, all of which came against Big Ten opponents. Expect Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monanagi to have a big afternoon after a few quiet weeks against ranked teams.

Past History: Rutgers football against Maryland

Entering this matchup, Maryland holds an 11-7 edge in the all-time series. The Terrapins have won two straight against Rutgers, with their last loss coming in an overtime thriller in 2020. If Rutgers can pull off a win, they would surpass their highest win total in over ten years.

