Rutgers football vs. Indiana: Time, TV, more as Scarlet Knights look to earn bowl bid

PISCATAWAY – One more win.

That’s all Rutgers football needs to achieve something it hasn’t done in nine years: A sixth win and bowl eligibility.

It would be a major step in the Scarlet Knights’ rebuild and continue what’s been, so far, a strong campaign for Greg Schiano’s team.

Rutgers will try to earn that sixth win when it plays the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off an emotional, come-from-behind 27-24 win over Michigan State while Indiana’s coming off a 52-7 loss to Michigan.

The Hoosiers are 2-4 and 0-3 against Big Ten competition, but Rutgers coach Greg Schiano emphasized Monday that Indiana is better than its record might indicate.

Regardless, the Scarlet Knights will need to play better than they did on Saturday when Michigan State took a 24-6 lead before Rutgers roared back with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights committed too many miscues and penalties that nearly cost them badly.

Rutgers can’t afford a repeat.

It also can't afford to turn the ball over it like it did against MSU.

"They're a talented defense," quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said. "They know how to take the ball away. You can tell, on film, they're coached to take the ball away. They're big, physical. They're a Big Ten team. We have to be prepared. Road games in the Big Ten are always tough."

What channel is the Rutgers vs Indiana game on?

The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information) with kickoff scheduled for noon. Connor Onion will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Matt Millen with Elise Menaker on the sidelines.

How can I watch the Rutgers-Indiana game without cable? Is the Rutgers-Indiana game streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Hoosiers will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 389, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Julian Pinnix-Odrick with Anthony Fucilli on the sideline

Weather

Forecasts are calling for intervals of clouds and sun with a high of 63 degrees for Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana according to AccuWeather. Wind will be out of the WNW at 7 mph and there is a 12 percent chance of precipitation.

LEADING THE WAY How RU football's Kyle Monangai is building a special season as Big Ten's leading rusher

Point spread

Rutgers is a five-point favorite over Indiana, according to BetMGM.

Previous games

Rutgers (vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7; vs. Temple, W, 36-7; vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16; at Michigan, L, 31-7; vs. Wagner, W, 52-3; at Wisconsin, L, 24-13; vs. Michigan State, W, 27-24) Indiana (vs. Ohio State, L, 23-3; vs. Indiana State, W, 41-7; vs. Louisville, L, 21-14; vs. Akron, W, 29-27 4OT; at Maryland, L, 44-17; at Michigan, L, 52-7).

Series history

Indiana leads the all-time series, 5-4. Rutgers won last season's meeting 24-17 in Piscataway, and the Scarlet Knights beat the Hoosiers, 38-3, in Bloomington in 2021.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs. Indiana: Time, TV, point spread, what to know