Rutgers football vs. Indiana: Score, live updates and three keys for the Scarlet Knights

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rutgers football today will go up against an Indiana team that’s reeling, so far having lost all three of its Big Ten games and littered with questions on both sides of the ball.

But none of that matters to the Scarlet Knights.

They’re expecting a tough test from Indiana, and all week spoke about the need to take every opponent seriously and to never overlook any team in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers, they maintained, are much better than their 2-4 record would indicate – to their point, the teams Indiana has lost to have a combined record of 24-3.

Regardless, Rutgers today has a big opportunity today at Memorial Stadium to go up against a struggling team and earn its sixth win of the season and bowl eligibility.

Can the Scarlet Knights get it done?

Here are three keys:

1. Run, run, run

Rutgers has the Big Ten’s leading rusher in Kyle Monangai. Indiana has the 12th-ranked run defense (157.5 yards per game) in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights need to run the ball for their offense to be effective, and they should have a good chance of doing that successfully today.

Run the ball. Control the time of possession.

Both will be critical for Rutgers.

2. Dominate defensively

The Scarlet Knights all season have played at a high level defensively, ranking fifth in the nation in passing defense (160.6 yards per game), total defense (277.3), 12th in scoring defense (16.0 points per game) and 15th in red-zone defense (0.70).

Indiana’s offense has been a mess most of the season and still hasn’t had an answer at quarterback – it’s still unclear whether Brendan Sorsby or Tayven Jackson will start today, but neither have performed particularly well.

Rutgers’ defense needs to overpower and overwhelm the Hoosiers and make it uncomfortable for whichever quarterback Indiana starts.

3. Avoid self-inflicted miscues

Rutgers needs to play a clean football game. It needs to limit mistakes, take care of the football and avoid costly penalties.

Yes, Indiana has struggled. But that won’t matter if the Scarlet Knights are hurting themselves with self-inflicted wounds.

Follow along here throughout the game to see if Rutgers can get it done.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs. Indiana: Live score updates and analysis