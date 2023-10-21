Rutgers football vs. Indiana: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers football will take on Indiana on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

Entering this matchup, Rutgers is coming off their best win of the season. After falling behind early against Michigan State last week, the Scarlet Knights scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. The comeback moved them one win closer to becoming bowl-eligible and matching their highest win total in ten years.

For Indiana, last week did not go as planned. The Hoosiers took on one of the best teams in the county in Michigan and only put seven points on the board. Against Rutgers, Indiana will be looking to get back on track and secure their first conference win of the season.

This game should provide plenty of exciting moments in an important conference game.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -210, Indiana + 170

Point Spread: Rutgers -4.5 -115, Indiana + 4.5 -105

Total Points: Rutgers 40.5 -110, Indiana 40.5 -110

Injury Report

Rutgers: Jose De Croce, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Naseim Brantley, Quest (eligibility), Tyler Needham, out indefinitely (knee), Chris Long, out indefinitely (upper body), Rene Konga, Quest (undisclosed)

Indiana: Christian Turner, Quest (undisclosed), E.J Williams Jr., Quest (hand), Josh Henderson, Quest (leg), Max Longman, Quest), Jamier Johnson, Quest, concussion, Orlando Greenlow, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Trey Laing, out indefinitely (undisclosed), Dexter Williams II, Late Oct (knee).

Players to Watch

All. The. Way. Back. Kyle Monangai breaks free to give @RFootball its first lead of the day. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/4m85O1BzN7 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

Kyle Monangai: Through Rutgers first seven games, Monangai has been crucial to their success. In last week’s thrilling win against Michigan State, he recorded 148 rushing yards on 24 carries. Few teams have been able to slow him down this season. That should continue against an Indiana team that only has two wins.

Jaylin Lucas: As Indiana looks to secure their third win of the season, they will need Lucas to have a big game out of the backfield. The Houma native is averaging 4.3 yards a carry this season and has found the endzone twice. Lucas will also be highly motivated entering this game after only recording six rushing yards last week against Michigan.

Prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. Indiana is 0-3 in conference play this season and is coming off a 52-7 loss to Michigan. The Hoosiers have also struggled to take care of the football and only scored more than 20 points three times during the 2023 campaign. This matchup represents a perfect opportunity for Rutgers to build on their success from last week.

Past History

Entering this matchup, Indiana leads the all-time series 5-4. However, Rutgers won the last matchup between these two programs 24-17 in Piscataway last year. With a win on Saturday afternoon, Rutgers would even the all-time series and increase their winning streak against Indiana to three games.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire