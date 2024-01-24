Rutgers football visits Bobby Acosta, Saint John Vianney

On Tuesday, Rutgers football quality control coach Charlie Noonan visited Saint John Vianney High School (Holmdel, New Jersey) to meet new head coach Bobby Acosta for future recruiting opportunities.

Acosta was hired as Saint John Vianney’s head coach last week after spending last season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Queens, New York native has ties throughout New Jersey, coaching multiple schools within his coaching career.

Acosta coached IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to a national championship in 2020 and was Marlboro High School’s (New Jersey) head coach in 2003 and Monmouth Regional’s (New Jersey) head coach in 2006.

Great to have my buddy Coach @C_NoonanRU @Rutgers visit @SJVHS. Thank you for your interest in our program and players. Safe travels and see you soon. @SJVLancersFB pic.twitter.com/kOnndR8UB2 — 𝒞𝑜𝒶𝒸𝒽 𝐵𝑜𝒷𝒷𝓎 𝒜𝒸𝑜𝓈𝓉𝒶 (@CoachBA1010) January 23, 2024

While coaching at Monmouth High School, Acosta guided the Falcons to an 8-3 record, capturing their first playoff win and the Shore Conference Liberty Division championship.

Acosta will be St. John Vianney’s fourth head coach in the last seven seasons and sixth in the previous 11 years. With the hiring of Acosta, the Scarlet Knights have a solid connection to South Jersey and the Shore Conference Class C North (Holmdel, Manalapan, Manasquan, Raritan, and Wall).

