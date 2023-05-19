Rutgers football: With two Big Ten programs in the mix, four-star running back Yasin Willis has three official visits set

The top player in New Jersey, Yasin Willis, has three official visits lined up. He also has a visit in late May with the twice-defending national champions, Georgia.

Last season at St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale, N.J.), Willis had 1,133 rushing yards on 189 carries for 17 touchdowns. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He went over 100 yards rushing in seven games this past season.

A source close to the situation says that Willis will be visiting Rutgers and Pittsburgh in June, official visits that the running back already announced on social media. The third visit, the source said, will be to Michigan.

The Wolverines, who made the College Football Playoff the last two years, are pencilled in to host Willis the weekend of June 16.

One school that Willis will definitely be visiting is Georgia at the end of this month. It is unclear if that will be an official visit.

He plans on taking five official visits with several other programs in the mix.

According to Rivals, Willis is the top player in New Jersey. He is the eleventh-best running back in the nation and the No. 103 player in the country.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire