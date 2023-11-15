Rutgers football is trending towards a strong turnout for early enrollees in the 2024 recruiting class

It looks like the Rutgers football class of 2024 will have a very healthy number of early enrollees. Over half the class is currently trending towards being on campus in January.

That’s good news for Rutgers as they continue to try and fill their pipeline of talent and replace key players this offseason.

Rutgers currently has the No. 35 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Rutgers Wire las learned that the following 14 names can be confirmed as trending toward early enrollment in January:

Enrolling early is an obvious advantage for a freshman, allowing them to start taking classes, getting in workouts as well as participating in spring practices.

One member originally a part of the 2024 class, Sage Clawges, enrolled at Rutgers over the summer and is practicing with the team.

