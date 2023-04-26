How is Rutgers football trending with three-star offensive lineman Jack Hines? Will they get an official visit?

Fresh off a weekend visit to Rutgers football, Connecticut offensive lineman Jack Hines has the Scarlet Knights trending well in his recruitment.

One of several standouts who visited Rutgers this past weekend for Saturday’s scrimmage, Hines is a three-star recruit from Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT).

According to 247Sports, Hines is ranked the tenth best prospect in Connecticut and the No. 76 offensive tackle in the nation. In March, he was offered by North Carolina as well as Florida State.

He holds other Power Five offers from Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others

“It was a great day,” Hines told Rutgers Wire of his Saturday visit to Rutgers. “I brought my uncle and cousin down this time, they had a good time. It was good seeing coach Flats in the meeting rooms and on the field, getting to see how (the staff) coaches. Getting to meet some of the players really stood out to me. They seem like great people there.”

The growing relationship between Hines and Flaherty is well-documented. Saturday was another opportunity for it to grow and deepen a bit more. Hines also said he connected with offensive assistant coach Scott Vallone on his trip.

Flaherty came to Rutgers this offseason with over two decades of coaching in the NFL. While with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach, he won two Super Bowls.

“(It) has been good,” Hines said. I really enjoy getting to know him better as a coach and as a person.”

As for official visits, Hines said that he will visit West Virginia on June 2, Rutgers on June 9 and then Kentucky on September 16. He hopes to make his commitment in July.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire