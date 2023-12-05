Who from Rutgers football is in the transfer portal (as of Tuesday morning)?

Three new names have entered the transfer portal for Rutgers football since Monday morning, this as the college football world continues in this free agent frenzy.

New additions since the Monday morning update are in bold. This is the updated transfer portal requests for Rutgers as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Dec. 5, 2023):

Offensive lineman Michael Ciaffoni (date initiated 12-04-2023)

Offensive lineman Kamar Missouri (date initiated 12-04-2023)

Quarterback Evan Simon (date initiated 12-04-2023)

Wide receiver Max Patterson (date initiated 12-04-2023)

Wide receiver Rashad Rochelle (date initiated 12-04-2023)

Quarterback Raeden Oliver (date initiated 12-04-2023)

Quarterback Gavin Rupp (date initiated 09-14-2023)

Defensive back Carnell Davis (date initiated 12-04-2023)

A right guard, Ciaffoni started multiple games at Rutgers this season. He came to the Big Ten program two years ago via the transfer portal.

He spent his first two years of college football at Boston College, then went to Colorado State in 2021. It was there at Colorado State that he made the switch to the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire