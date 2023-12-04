Who from Rutgers football is in the transfer portal (as of Monday morning)?

As of Monday morning, five players from Rutgers football are currently in the transfer portal. This, as the Big Ten program projects to be very active in going after players to add increased depth and talent to their program.

The following five programs have all officially entered the transfer portal in data obtained by Rutgers Wire:

Quarterback Evan Simon (date initiated 12-04-2024)

Wide receiver Max Patterson (date initiated 12-04-2024)

Wide receiver Rashad Rochelle (date initiate 12-04-2024)

Quarterback Gavin Rupp (date initiated 09-14-2023)

Defensive back Carnell Davis (date initiated 12-04-2024)

The most interesting names looking to potentially leave Rutgers are Simon, given that he is the second-most experienced quarterback on the roster. Simon was 2-for-3 for 30 yards and a touchdown this season.

And there is Rochelle. An explosive athlete, Rochelle showed potential as a freshman in a role that utilized him as a wide receiver, a running back and on special teams.

This year, he had four punt returns for eight yards and four kickoff returns for 165 yards.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire