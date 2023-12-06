Rutgers football: Transfer portal defensive tackle Anthony Johnson gets offered

Youngstown State defensive tackle Anthony Johnson pulled in an offer from Rutgers football on Tuesday. Johnson is racking up Power Five offers after an impressive season in the MAC.

He has one year of eligibility left.

A 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior defensive lineman, Johnson is coming off a season where he had 22 total tackles and four sacks along with a fumble recovery.

In early September at Ohio State during a non-conference game, he had two total tackles as Youngstown State lost 35-7.

Since entering the transfer portal this week, Johnson has been offered by a wide range of programs including Illinois, Memphis, Michigan State, SMU and Wisconsin among others.

Last year in the transfer portal, Rutgers nabbed a defensive tackle in Isaiah Iton from Ole Miss.

With a similar build (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) to Johnson, Iton came to Rutgers because of his relationship with defensive line coach Marquise Watson. In search of playing time, Iton found plenty of that in the Big Ten.

He put together a lot of quality film during his one season at Rutgers, going for 33 total tackles and half-a-sack as well as fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Iton’s best game of the season came against Ohio State, where he had five total tackles. Rutgers took a 9-7 lead into halftime against the Buckeyes, who at that time were the top-ranked team in the nation.

