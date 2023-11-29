Rutgers football tracker: Transfer portal, recruiting news, NFL decisions and a bowl game
The coming weeks figure to be hectic for Rutgers football.
The Scarlet Knights will play a bowl game in late December, but until then some players could announce decisions about their futures − whether that's returning if they have eligibility remaining or pursuing the NFL.
Others could decide to put their names in the transfer portal, which opens Dec. 4.
And Rutgers could add some portal additions, as well.
All of that comes with the early signing period beginning Dec. 20, when the Scarlet Knights will officially sign their 2024 class.
Follow along here for all the offseason news, updates and analysis about Rutgers.
