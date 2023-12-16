Rutgers football: Top five players to watch from Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl

On December 28, the Scarlet Knights are getting set to take their third trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, tying Syracuse for the most appearances since the game started in 2010. Rutgers will mark the ninth different Big Ten team over the last nine bowl appearances, with the conference holding a 7-1 record.

For Rutgers, this will be their twelfth bowl appearance in program history, with an all-time mark of 6-5. The last time the Scarlet Knights appeared in a bowl game was in 2021 when they lost to Wake Forest 38-10 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Rutgers last won a bowl game in 2014.

The man with the plan 💯 Rutgers, Schiano Agree To Contract Extension! “I would like to thank President Holloway, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, the Board of Governors and our entire team for their continued belief in what we are building,” said Schiano. “Rutgers is home to my… pic.twitter.com/PmavCf9jSC — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 13, 2023

Miami will appear in its second Pinstripe Bowl, losing their first appearance in 2018 to Wisconsin, 35-3. Heading into this matchup, ACC opponents have a 1-7 record in this bowl game, with Duke capturing their only conference victory in 2015 against Indiana.

The Hurricanes have appeared in 43 bowl games, recording 19 bowl wins in program history. The last time Miami won a bowl game was in 2016, defeating West Virginia 31-14 in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Below are the five players to watch in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl for the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami freshman defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr.

I love it!!! @ruebenbainjr 🙌 “Bain led all true freshmen with 42 total pressures and, frankly, helped Miami win a few games — like when he had eight tackles, two sacks and eight pressures against Clemson.” https://t.co/WCgK6ci23j — North Fresh RNG (@NorthFreshCane) December 13, 2023

Miami’s defensive lineman Reuben Bain, Jr. was recognized for his outstanding performance this past season with the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Also, the freshman defensive lineman was selected to the All-ACC Third Team, becoming the third Miami Hurricane to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in history and the first since defensive lineman Greg Rousseau in 2019. Bain appeared in all 12 games, starting in the final ten. He recorded 37 tackles (team-high among defensive linemen), 9.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Miami junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo

Xavier Restrepo 2024 Season Stats 🏈 74 catches

🏈 993 yards

🏈 5 TDs

🏈 13.4 yards per catch 🎥 @floridaboycorey #GoCanes #TheU 🙌🟧🟩 pic.twitter.com/zKQPSAX5oi — Chalupa Batman (@CoreyCarmona) December 12, 2023

Miami junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was one of three Hurricanes (defensive back Kamren Kinchens and kicker Andres Borregales) to earn first-team All-ACC honors this past season. The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wide receiver recorded 74 receptions for 993 yards and five touchdowns. The Coconut Creek, Florida, native had his best performance against Louisville this past season when he logged eight catches for 193 yards and one touchdown in a losing effort. He has averaged 13.4 yards per catch and 82.8 yards per game through 12 games this season.

Miami junior safety Kamren Kinchens

Congratulations to safety Kamren Kinchens on being named to the 2023 Associated Press First-Team All-ACC Football Team! pic.twitter.com/2V3mqW3taf — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) December 6, 2023

Miami junior safety Kamren Kinchens was one of three Hurricanes to earn first-team All-ACC honors for his performance this past season. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has been an anchor in the Hurricanes’ secondary. He recorded 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, ten pass breakups, and five interceptions with one touchdown in 12 games this past season. In three seasons with Miami, Kinchens has logged 162 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions in 34 games.

Miami junior kick / punt returner Brashard Smith

BRASHARD SMITH TAKES IT 98 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR MIAMI 🤯pic.twitter.com/TbzzahQUnH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

The Hurricanes special teams specialist Brashard Smith is one of four players to receive All-ACC Second Team honors this past season (offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, offensive lineman Matt Lee, and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa). In 12 games this past season, Smith recorded 20 kick returns for 423 yards and a touchdown. The dangerous return man has averaged 28.9 yards per return this year and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in a win over No. 23 Texas A&M on September 9.

Miami junior running back Henry Parrish Jr.

Oh my Henry Parrish Jr😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mTMjWwO9tc — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2023

Miami junior running back Henry Parrish Jr. is the leading rusher for the Hurricanes this season. Parrish Jr. has recorded 579 yards on 89 attempts with six touchdowns in 10 games this season. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 57.9 yards per game in 2023. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back had his best performance against Temple this season when he logged 16 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a winning effort.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire