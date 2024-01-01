Rutgers football: The top five bowl wins in Rutgers’ history

Rutgers football captured their seventh bowl championship in program history with their victory over Miami in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

The Scarlet Knights appeared in 12 bowl games throughout program history, recording a 7-5 record. Rutgers’ first bowl game appearance was on December 10, 1978, when the Scarlet Knights lost to Arizona State, 34-18, in the Garden State Bowl at Giant Stadium (New Jersey).

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧 💯 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒. 🪓 pic.twitter.com/L4uBZ8PVXO — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 30, 2023

Rutgers’ Bowl History

1978 Garden State Bowl: Arizona State 34, Rutgers 18 2005 Insight Bowl: Arizona State 45, Rutgers 40 2006 Texas Bowl: Rutgers 37, Kansas State 10 2008 International Bowl: Rutgers 52, Ball State 30 2008 PapaJohns.com Bowl: Rutgers 29, NC State 23 2009 St. Petersburg Bowl: Rutgers 45, UCF 24 2011 New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers 27, Iowa State 13 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl: Virginia Tech 13, Rutgers 10 (OT) 2013 New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16 2014 Quick Lane Bowl: Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers 31, Miami 24

After the 1978 season, the Scarlet Knights didn’t appear in a bowl game for 27 years until current head coach Greg Schiano took over. From 2001 to 2011 and from 2020 to the present, Schiano has guided the Scarlet Knights to eight bowl games with a record of 6-2.

Below are Rutgers football’s top five bowl victories in program history.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Isaiah Washington #14 V during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Christian Dremel #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Christian Dremel #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Gavin Wimsatt #2 against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Young #4 and Deion Jennings #17 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Young #4 and Deion Jennings #17 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt celebrates the Pinstripe Bowl with his teammates.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football celebrates their victory in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Shaquan Loyal and Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Shaquan Loyal and Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2, Kyle Monangai #5 and Carnell Davis…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2, Kyle Monangai #5 and Carnell Davis #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

No. 5 - 2008 PapaJohns.com Bowl

In 2008, Rutgers appeared in their third bowl game under head coach Greg Schiano. Coming off a bowl victory in the International Bowl against Ball State the previous season, the Scarlet Knights made their first appearance in the Papa Johns Bowl, where they took on NC State. The bowl game marked the first-ever matchup between the two schools, with the Scarlet Knights defeating the Wolfpack 29-23. NC State led 17-6 at halftime, but Rutgers came back in the second half after an injury to NC State’s starting quarterback Russell Wilson to defeat the Wolfpack. Rutgers’ victory over the Wolfpack marked their third bowl victory in program history.

No. 4 - 2011 New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Big Play Abe 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MPnD02Vxzq — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 29, 2023

On December 30, 2011, Rutgers football made their first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, defeating Iowa State 27-13 in Schiano’s last game with the Scarlet Knights until his return in 2020. Iowa State jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Rutgers after that. The Scarlet Knights exploded for 17 points in the second quarter to give Rutgers a 17-6 lead at halftime. Rutgers held their lead in the second half, adding ten more points in the fourth quarter to secure their victory. Rutgers’ victory over the Cyclones marked their fifth bowl victory in program history.

No. 3 - 2014 Quick Lane Bowl

On December 26, 2014, at Ford Field in Detriot, Michigan, the Scarlet Knights appeared in the Quick Lane Bowl against North Carolina. Under head coach Kyle Flood, Rutgers defeated the Tarheels 40-21 to secure their sixth bowl victory in program history and their first bowl win without Schiano. Flood was the first head coach in Rutgers’ history to reach a bowl game in his first three seasons with the Scarlet Knights. In the first edition of the Quick Lane Bowl, replacing the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, Rutgers, and North Carolina faced off for their seventh overall meeting, with the Scarlet Knights capturing their fourth victory over the Tarheels.

No. 2 - 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

“It’s not the old Rutgers that it was. This is a new era for us.” – @aaron_lewis71 pic.twitter.com/HAv4OmKwPK — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 30, 2023

On December 28, 2023, Rutgers football captured their second Pinstripe Bowl victory, defeating Miami 31-24. RU’s victory marked the program’s seventh bowl win and the sixth under head coach Greg Schiano (6-2). The Scarlet Knights trailed in the third quarter, 17-14, with a little over 10 minutes remaining. But they would score 17 unanswered points to clinch their first winning season since 2014. Also, the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hurricanes for the first time in 12 matchups. Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai would capture the game’s MVP trophy after finishing the game with 25 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown.

No. 1 - 2006 Texas Bowl

On December 26, 2006, the Scarlet Knights defeated Kansas State, 37-10, to capture their first-ever bowl win in program history. The Scarlet Knights held the Wildcats scoreless in three quarters to secure their first bowl victory. The 16th-ranked Scarlet Knights dominated the Wildcats’ offense, holding Kansas State to 162 total yards (131 throwing and 31 rushing yards) and six first downs. Rutgers star running back Ray Rice carried Rutgers’ offense, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire