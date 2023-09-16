Rutgers football: Top 2025 prospect Jaelyne Matthews’s film study

On Tuesday, four-star offensive lineman Jaelyene Matthews de-committed from Penn State. The 2025 prospect plans to visit Rutgers, Georgia, Boston College, and UConn as he continues his recruitment search.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound starting offensive tackle for Toms River North High School (Toms River, N.J.) was a unanimous First Team All-Shore, All-Ocean County, and All-Colonial selection in 2022. According to 247Sports, Matthews is ranked No. 11 among offensive tackles in his 2025 recruiting class and the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey.

While playing for the No. 1 ranked Public Team in New Jersey in 2022, Matthews played offensive and defensive line. The Toms River (N.J.) native recorded 51 total tackles, 12 for loss, seven quarterback pressures, and one interception last season.

Film Review

Athletic stats are according to Matthews’s Hudl profile

Bench Press 40-yard Dash 225 Ibs 5-flat

Matthews has a combination of strength, athleticism, and impressive footwork. There is no block Matthews can’t make, and his aggressiveness on film stands out. His natural position is left tackle, but Matthews is a diverse player and can play the right side.

If Rutgers can land this 2025 recruit, Matthews can boost offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s rushing attack with his size and football IQ. His physicality when drive-blocking and double-teaming defensive linemen will open massive holes for Rutgers’ running backs. He has excellent technique, playing with perfect pad level coming off the ball.

Matthews is Power Five ready and will continue to get stronger as he progresses to the next level.

