Rutgers football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

As the birthplace of college football, Rutgers certainly has a long history in the game. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much to celebrate for many of those years.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there aren’t strong players to have come through the Rutgers program over the years. And while there might be a recency bias to these lists (over half the selections on offense came after 2000 and specifically during the Greg Schiano era), the story of Rutgers football has been written by individual talents who have given their all for the state university.

Take a look at the top offensive players to have come through Rutgers football over the years. There is a surprise or two on the list for sure!

And make sure to regularly check-in with RutgersWire for up-to-date news and information about Rutgers football including recruiting!

Starting QB: Mike Teel

Mike Teel is one of the most successful quarterbacks in Rutgers football history.

Dec 29, 2008; Birmingham, AL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Mike Teel (14) passes the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second half at the Papajohns.com Bowl at Legion Field. Rutgers defeated North Carolina State 29-23. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Teel is, without argument, the best and most accomplished quarterback in Rutgers football history. Three bowl wins and a couple of seasons in the NFL capped off a storied career that make him a Scarlet Knights legend.

Backup QB: Ray Lucas

Ray Lucas in action for Rutgers football.

19 NOV 1994: RUTGERS QUARTERBACK RAY LUCAS BOOTLEGS OUT DURING THE SCARLET KNIGHTS 35-21 LOSS TO THE PITT PANTHERS AT PITT STADIUM IN PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT

Better known for his accomplishments in the NFL, Lucas had a strong career at Rutgers during some lean years for the program. He is now head coach at north Jersey program Harrison.

Starting Offensive Tackle: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis was a first round pick out of Rutgers.

Sep 29, 2007; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Anthony Davis (75) opens up hole for running back Ray Rice (27) during first half action against Maryland at Rutgers Stadium. Maryland won 34-24 Jim O’Connor – USA TODAY Sports Copyright © Jim O’Connor

Story continues

Davis parlayed three strong seasons at Rutgers into being a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He was twice an all-Big East selection.

Starting OffensiveTackle: Jeremy Zuttah

MORGANTOWN, WV – DECEMBER 2: Quarterback Mike Teel #14 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights passes the ball as he is guarded by Jeremy Zuttah #71, Cameron Stephenson #63 and Darnell Stapleton #52 during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium December 2, 2006 in Morgantown, West Virginia. West Virgina won the game 41-39. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Before he became a Pro Bowl right tackle, Zuttah was twice an all-Big East selection who was pivotal in the turn-around of the program under head coach Greg Schiano.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Backup Offensive Tackle: Robert Barr

Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot celebrates after a Scarlet Knights touchdown during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Under-appreciated, Barr was an all-Big East selection in 1995 and put together one of the best seasons for any offensive lineman in program history.

Starting Guard: Cam Stephenson

Stephenson was pivotal in two bowl winning teams at Rutgers. He would go on to be an NFL draft pick and spent four seasons in the league.

Starting Guard: Chris Muller

A former All-Big East selection at right guard, Muller was a multi-year starter for Rutgers a decade ago. He was strong, physical and played to the whistle.

Backup Guard: Earl Reed

A member of the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame, Reed was pivotal on the Frank Burns coached teams that went 21-6.

Starting Center: Shaun O'Hara

Former Rutgers center Shaun O’Hara (66) blocks during a 1999 practice in Piscataway.

Oharashaun1

The former walk-on at Rutgers developed into an All-Pro who was three times a Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants.

Backup Center: Alex Kroll

An All-American at center and linebacker, Kroll was a huge part of the undefeated Rutgers team in 1961.

Starting Tight End: Marco Battaglia

Coach Greg Schiano and Marco Battaglia watch the Pro Day 2022 held on campus in Piscataway, NJ on March 22, 2022.

Battaglia is one of the best – and most cherished players in program history. He was a 1995 All-American who put together and eight-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Backup Tight End: Paul Robeson

This one won’t be without controversy. But Robeson played so many different positions with Rutgers that it is hard to pin him to just one spot on the field. Still, the most-distinguished alumn in the school’s history is one of the best to ever play at Rutgers.

Starting Wide Receiver: Kenny Britt

Dec 4, 2008; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Kenny Britt (88) carries Louisville Cardinals cornerback Johnny Patrick (19) into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half at Rutgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Britt was a huge part of the first three bowl wins in program history and would become a first round pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He had size, speed and strength.

Starting Wide Receiver: Mohamed Sanu

Dec 30, 2011; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (6) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Jake Knott (20) and linebacker Matt Tau’fo’ou (45) defend during the second quarter of the 2011 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

A two-star recruit who grew up just minutes from campus, Sanu was a standout wide receiver who also played quarterback for Rutgers out of a special package. He has put together quite a nice post-college career in the NFL.

Backup Wide Receiver: Bo Melton

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton (18) makes a reception in front of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tony Adams (6) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t recency bias, this is simply the fact that on a poor offense the past two seasons, Melton has been productive. The 2022 NFL draft pick did everything the right way during his time at Rutgers.

Backup Wide Receiver: Tim Brown

Oct 6, 2012; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Tim Wright (5) is unable to catch a pass against Connecticut Huskies safety Ty-Meer Brown at High Point Solutions Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

If only for his heroics in 2009 against UConn, but Brown was electric with the ball in his hands and on special teams. He had that Florida speed.

Starting Running Back: Ray Rice

Jan 5, 2008; Toronto, ON, Canada; Rutgers Scarlet Knghts running back Ray Rice (27) carries the ball against the Ball State Cardinals during the first quarter of the International Bowl played at the Rogers Centre. Rutgers defeated Ball State 52-30. Rice was named game MVP. Mandatory Credit: John Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

In 2006, Rice was a finalist for the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player and was named the Big East’s top player. He’d go on to have a very strong NFL career.

Backup Running Back: Homer Hazel

An All-American out of the backfield in 1924, Hazel played multiple positions on both sides of the ball as well as special teams.

Starting fullback: Brian Leonard

Rutgers football star Brian Leonard talks about the impact of Greg Schiano on his life.

Rutgers Brian Leonard shows his appreciation to the Rutgers fans as he leaves the field after his last home game at Rutgers Stadium on Nov. 25, 2006. Mark R. Sullivan/Chief Photographer

In 2005, Leonard moved from being a feature back to fullback to accommodate the emergence of the aforementioned Ray Rice. It would be the position he would play in the NFL for a number of years.

Backup Fullback: Michael Burton

Former Rutgers football standout Michael Burton, now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton (45) runs for the play during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Burton has churned out a very nice career in the NFL. Prior to that, he was an outstanding and underappreciated fullback at Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire