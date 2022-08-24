Rutgers football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

It should be no surprise that some of the biggest names to come through the Rutgers football program have been on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, in terms of star power, these all-time lists for the Scarlet Knights are clearly tilted towards defense when it comes to name recognition and success at the NFL level.

The offense, truth be told, hasn’t been quite as glitzy.

And, given that the preponderance of this all-time list is formed from players who came up under head coach Greg Schiano, himself a former defensive coordinator at Miami and Ohio State, well, this list isn’t a shock at all. This program was built under Schiano on defense.

There are a couple of surprises on our list but what fun would a generic rubber stamp of the program be without a couple of twists and turns?

Starting Defensive End: Kemoko Turay

The wildly athletic Turay is best known for his blocked kick against Michigan in 2014, the signature play of Rutgers’ first ever Big Ten win. Injuries have set him back in the NFL, but Turay was an incredible talent off the edge for Rutgers.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Marquise Williams (12) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive end Kemoko Turay (58) as Rutgers football faces UNC in Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, MI. (William Perlman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

Starting Defensive End: Paul Robeson

While he got a nod on the offensive side of the ball, Robeson was twice an All-American at defensive end at Rutgers.

Backup Defensive End: Jamaal Westerman

Dec 2, 2006; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback (16) Jarrett Brown looks for a receiver down field as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive end (90)Jamaal Westerman chases him in the third overtime at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang

Now on the Rutgers staff under Greg Schiano, Westerman had a tremendous career at Rutgers where he had 26 sacks in 50 games. He then had a very nice NFL career before capping off his playing days in the CFL.

Backup Defensive End: Raheem Orr

He was taken late in the 2004 NFL draft, coming off a season where he had 82 tackles and 8.5 sacks en route to being name an All-Big East selection.

Starting Defensive Tackle: Eric Foster

Oct 21, 2006; Pittsburgh , PA, USA; Rutgers defensive tackle Eric Foster (56) pressures Pittsburgh quarterback Tyler Palko (3) in the second half at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Rutgers won the game, 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Jason Bridge

From the interior, Foster was a wrecking ball for two Rutgers teams that won bowl games during his career. In 2007, he was a Sports Illustrated preseason All-American. He would go on to a solid NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Starting Defensive Tackle: Nate Toran

A former team captain, Toran owns the school record with 52 sacks (the next closest on the list has 29). Toran was strong, powerful and a tremendous leader.

Backup Defensive Tackle: Ramel Meekins

Undersized, Meekins had a tremendous motor and used his leverage well. He had 131 career tackles and 17 sacks in his final two seasons at Rutgers. He was an accomplished collegiate wrestler as well.

Starting Linebacker: Khaseem Greene

November 24, 2012; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Rushel Shell (4) rushes the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Khaseem Greene (20) and defensive back Duron Harmon (right) defend during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In 2012, Greene was named the Big East’s top defensive player and won the Tri-State Player of the Year award from the Maxwell Football Club. Went on and played four seasons in the NFL. Had tremendous range and instincts.

Starting Linebacker: Gary Brackett

Linebacker Gary Brackett during practice at Rutgers football camp on Sunday, August 19, 2001.

A fan favorite, Brackett’s integrity and work ethic saw him rise from a walk-on to captain and eventually the team’s defensive MVP in 2002. As an undrafted rookie free agent, he forged nine years in the NFL, all with the Indianapolis Colts where he won a Super Bowl.

Starting Linebacker: Brian Sheridan

One of the most-accomplished linebackers in program history, Sheridan’s senior season in 1997 saw him finish with 161 career tackles. That season, he was second-team All-Big East and named the best player on the Rutgers squad.

Backup linebacker: Kevin Malast

Dec 4, 2008; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Brock Bolen (32) is stopped by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Kevin Malast (34) during second half action at Rutgers Stadium. Rutgers defeated Louisville 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

A bit under the radar here, Malast very quietly had a solid Rutgers career. He had 92 total tackles in 2007 and followed that up his senior year with 101 tackles. Malast forged a four-year career in the NFL and is now one of the most powerful names in athletic representation as the vice president of talent at Malka Sports.

Starting Cornerback - Devin McCourty

Oct 27, 2007; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights corner back Devin McCourty (21) brings down West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Dorrell Jalloh (21) for short gain during first half action at Rutgers Stadium. Mandatory credit: Jim O’Connor – USA TODAY Sports

Three times an All-Pro selection and with three Super Bowl rings, McCourty was an elite cornerback at Rutgers (First-Team All-Big East in 2009) who continued to grow after his time in college. One of the best to ever play at Rutgers, regardless of position.

Starting Cornerback: Logan Ryan

Oct 20, 2012; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Logan Ryan (11) prior to playing the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Rutgers defeated Temple 35-10. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of an upset here but Ryan’s time at Rutgers was a bit more accomplished than Jason McCourty, who seemed like the conventional wisdom pick here. Ryan was twice a first-team all-conference selection at Rutgers and in the NFL has won the Super Bowl twice and be an elite cornerback.

Backup Cornerback: Jason McCourty

Oct 18, 2007; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights corner back Jason McCourty (25) and defensive back Glen Lee (6) drag down South Florida Bulls quarterback Matt Grothe (8) during first half action at Rutgers Stadium. Mandatory credit: Jim O’Connor – USA TODAY Sports

Yes, there is a fair argument that Jason McCourty should be a starter on this list alongside his brother. A ballhawk and a steady tackler, McCourty was underappreciated around the Big East for his solid play. In the NFL, he would play 13 seasons and won a Super Bowl while with the New England Patriots. Not bad…

Starting Safety: Duron Harmon

Nov 10, 2012; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Duron Harmon (32) chases Army Black Knights quarterback Trent Steelman (8) during the second half at High Point Solutions Stadium. Rutgers won the game 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth in coverage and instinctive, Harmon was as comfortable breaking up passes as he was in run defense support. He went on to have a very strong NFL career that includes three Super Bowl rings of his own.

Starting Safety: Billy Austin

A bit of a no-brainer, even if his name doesn’t readily come to mind for many Rutgers football fans. In 1958, he was an AP All-American and finished sixth in the Heisman voting (Ray Rice finished seventh in 2006). He was a standout running back who was equally as good in the secondary. And, he played lacrosse.

Backup Safety: Courtney Greene

Sep 2, 2006, Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina wide receiver (1) Brooks Foster is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knight safety (36) Courtney Greene in the Scarlet Knights 21-16 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Bob Donnan

Greene’s long strides were almost glides, and he was a huge part of the Rutgers resurgence under head coach Greg Schiano during the coach’s first tenure with the program. Greene had great instincts and was twice named First-Team All-Big East before becoming an NFL draft pick.

