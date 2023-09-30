Rutgers football: What time is the game at Wagner? When does the Boardwalk open? When is the Rutgers Scarlet Walk?

Saturday will be the final non-conference game for Rutgers football. A win over Wagner would give Rutgers their best start to the season since head coach Greg Schiano returned.

Rutgers is 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten) following last week’s loss at No. 2 Michigan. Wagner is 2-2 and had three players named to the NEC’s weekly football accolades.

A fourth win of the season would put Rutgers within arm’s grasp of outright bowl eligibility. Were the Scarlet Knights to emerge from Saturday at 4-1, they would need just two wins for their first bowl eligibility since 2014.

Rutgers is also hosting a number of top recruits on Saturday.

It will be a jam-packed Saturday for Rutgers football with kickoff at 3:30 PM ET. Check out the schedule for Rutgers including when the ‘Rutgers Boardwalk’ opens, the time for the Scarlet Walk and other events going on in and around SHI Stadium:

Also on Saturday, Rutgers is running a pizza special at SHI Stadium with Pizza Hut.

