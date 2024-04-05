Rutgers football is the third offer for Layton von Brandt

A Thursday visit to Rutgers football netted an offer for Layton von Brandt. It was the third overall offer for von Brandt and the first from a Big Ten program.

The Rutgers offer represents a second Power Five offer in von Brandt’s recruitment.

A class of 2027 recruit, von Brandt plays for Appoquinimink (West Middletown, Delaware). Last season, the Jaguars went 6-5 and lost to Sussex Central 28-7 in the state playoffs.

He holds previous offers from Charlotte and Syracuse. The offer from the Orange came in late February.

He checks in at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds.

Although he plays both sides of the line, the offer from Rutgers is for von Brandt as an offensive lineman.

On Thursday, von Brandt posted about the Rutgers offer on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). He tagged Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on the social media post:

After an amazing spring practice visit & great conversations with @GregSchiano & his entire staff I am blessed to receive my 3rd offer & first Big 10 offer from @RFootball CHOP🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/59HXY0jnS3 — Layton von Brandt (@LaytonvonBrandt) April 4, 2024

The offer came while on a visit to Rutgers for a spring unofficial visit.

His brother is Ryan von Brandt, who is now a 6-foot-8 tight end at VMI. In high school, Ryan von Brandt was a quarterback.

On Thursday, Rutgers hosted a number of top recruits for a spring practice. Among the group in attendance were three-star edge Haleem Muhammad and Jayden Loftin, a three-star edge rusher from nearby Somerville, New Jersey.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire