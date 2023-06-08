Rutgers football taps the Erasmus Hall pipeline, offers Lyrick Samuel

Lyrick Samuel is the latest New York standout to be offered by Rutgers football. The Brooklyn wide receiver pulled in an offer from the Big Ten program on Tuesday night.

The talented wide receiver is projected to be one of the top three athletes in New York’s 2025 recruiting class.

Samuel counts Rutgers as his fourth Power Five offer, having already been offered by Michigan State, Penn State and Syracuse.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound wide receiver, Samuel played for a powerhouse Erasmus Hall team that finished last season 10-2.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, Samuel announced the offer, tagging Rutgers defensive line coach Marquise Watson along with head coach Greg Schiano:

Rutgers football is no stranger to Erasmus Hall with alumni such as Aron Cruickshank, Christian Izien and Sean Ryan among others having passed from Brooklyn to the banks of the Raritan.

Rutgers currently has the No. 22 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports and is No. 23 per Rivals.

