The Rutgers football tandem of Pat Flaherty and Scott Vallone leaving an impression on three-star Jack Hines

There may not be a better or more accomplished offensive line coach in college football than Pat Flaherty, who is returning to Rutgers football after 35 years away from the program. He returns with Super Bowl rings and nearly two decades of NFL experience.

Named the new offensive line coach at Rutgers in early February, Flaherty won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants, where he spent 11 seasons total with the franchise. He was with six NFL teams in his nearly 20 years in the league.

Consider Jack Hines, one of the top offensive linemen in the Northeast and a player who is a priority recruit for Rutgers football. The three-star recruit, who has recently been offered by North Carolina as well as Florida State, said that Flaherty’s resume is certainly impressive.

“He’s a really good guy, definitely knows what he talking about,” Hines told Rutgers Wire about Flaherty. “I’m very excited to keep building our relationship. “He is a down-to-earth man that has been around for a while.”

Hines is an offensive tackle at Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT). He is ranked the No. 8 prospect in Connecticut by 247Sports and the No. 64 offensive tackle in the nation.

Related

Samuel Dixon, a three-star running back from Ohio, has Rutgers football in his stacked top five: 'Rutgers is just a great place overall'

Flaherty’s skillset as a coach is certainly impressive and unique in college football. He is partnered at Rutgers with Scott Vallone, who was named offensive line assistant in mid-February.

Vallone, a former Rutgers standout defensive lineman, is starting to grow and expand his coaching career. He was a four-star recruit out of Long Island who, upon graduating from Rutgers in 2012, spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Related

Watch: Kansas City Chiefs star Isiah Pacheco busts a move (or two...or three) at the Rutgers men's basketball game

“He’s a younger guy who went through it and knows what he is talking about,” Hines said.

Story continues

Related

Quarterback trainer Tony Racioppi says Rutgers football commit A.J. Surace 'is a perfect fit for the Big Ten Conference'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire