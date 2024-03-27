Rutgers football spring practices: 5 things we learned on the first day

PISCATAWAY – Coming off the most successful season Rutgers football has had since Greg Schiano’s return, the Scarlet Knights returned to the practice field Tuesday for their first practice of the spring, ushering in the start of preparation for an intriguing 2024 season.

“It’s always a sobering, humbling experience the first time you go out with your new team,” Schiano said. “You have a great winter, you’re fired up and then you realize you have a long way to go. But that’s what practices are for, to get better and better. That’s what we’ll do.”

Much of the talk this spring – and into training camp – will surround the quarterback battle between incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt and Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis, both of whom said Tuesday they’re fully embracing the battle and want to help make the entire QB room better.

But what else happened on Day One?

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are five things we learned:

1. Another tough break for LB Tyreem Powell

Rutgers star linebacker Tyreem Powell missed the final games of the 2023 season after suffering a broken wrist in the win over Indiana, a tough blow during what had been a stellar season (53 tackles).

Powell was recovering from that, but now he has another injury to recover from.

Schiano said the Vineland native tore his Achilles as he began getting back into training. Powell has already had surgery, and Schiano expects him to be ready to go for the start of the season.

“It’s unfortunate what happened but really he’s on schedule for when he was on schedule to be back from the wrist,” Schiano said. “It’s not a big difference, now he’s got two things he’s got to rehab, not one. Tyreem is an incredibly positive individual who works incredibly hard. He’ll be ready to go.”

2. Position changes

Jesse Ofurie, entering his second season, has moved from wide receiver to defensive back. He played in six games as a true freshman in 2023.

Thomas Amankwaa, entering his third season, has moved from defensive back to wide receiver. Amankwaa played in all 13 games last season and had four tackles. He played wide receiver at Hillsborough High School.

“Just thought it gives us the best chance to put together our ’24 team,” Schiano said. “They’re multi-talented, they can play on either side of the ball. You’re always tweaking your own squad. That’s all it is.”

Also, Vilay Nakkoun Jr. has moved from wide receiver to defensive back, while Jordan Walker has moved to the defensive line from tight end.

3. Punter Flynn Appleby left the program

Rutgers needs a new punter.

Appleby, who drew the task of having to replace Ray Guy Award winner Adam Korsak, has decided to move on from football.

“We’ll be OK,” Schiano said. “We have some punters in the program. We’re recruiting another punter from overseas, from in Australia, we’re going to be just fine.”

4. The new defensive coaches

Rutgers made some changes to its defensive coaching staff when former linebackers coach Corey Hetherman left to become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator and with former defensive line coach Marquise Watson moving to an off-field role.

Schiano and DC Joe Harasymiak hired Colin Ferrell as the defensive line coach and Julian Campenni as defensive ends coach.

Harasymiak will coach linebackers in addition to his role as defensive coordinator.

“It's just when you look at your staff, and I deal with the coordinators, we sit and we talk and we say what’s the best way to utilize the resources that we have,” Schiano said. “And where do we really feel like we can make an advancements. The old days of saying this staff’s going to be together for 20 years, that doesn’t happen anymore. So you literally try to build it each year to make it the best you can be.”

5. The tight end battle

Rutgers has to replace Johnny Langan, which isn’t an easy task.

But the Scarlet Knights return Victor Konopka, Mike Higgins and Logan Blake at the position. It also has some younger depth including Monte Keener and true freshman Matthew Ogunniyi, who’s in spring practices as an early enrollee.

Rutgers also moved Delran product Kenny Fletcher from defensive end to tight end prior to the team’s Pinstripe Bowl victory.

All of the tight ends will be coached by Scott Vallone, who replaced Andrew Aurich. Aurich was hired during the offseason to be Harvard’s head coach.

“It’s a really good battle,” Schiano said. “Between Kenny and Mike and Victor, and then we have all the young guys. I think there’s talent at the position. What we need to do is develop it. Coach Vallone’s new at the position as well. I’m excited to see them develop, but we need to develop them.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football spring practices: 5 things we learned on Day One