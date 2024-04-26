Rutgers football spring game preview: What to watch for, what to know

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football players and coaches have talked throughout the spring about the progress the Scarlet Knights have made, welcoming in promising young talent and returning some of its most impactful players.

Now Greg Schiano’s team will have the chance to showcase all of that during its annual Scarlet-White Game on Saturday at SHI Stadium (3 p.m.).

Here are five things to watch:

1. Gavin Wimsatt vs. Athan Kaliakmanis battle at quarterback

Both players said all the right things last month about the competition – they maintained they’re not competing against each other, but instead are competing with each other.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 16, 2024 -- Quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt during Rutgers football spring practice.

Still, only one of them will be able to earn the starting job. A good performance in the spring game could go a long way heading into training camp.

Wimsatt had an up-and-down 2023 season – he excelled with his running ability, but his passing accuracy needed improvement. Rutgers brought Kaliakmanis, a Minnesota transfer, in to add some competition – the Scarlet Knights hope both quarterbacks can bring out the best in each other.

It’ll be intriguing to see how well Kaliakmanis runs Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense, since they worked together previously at Minnesota.

But it’s also going to be interesting to see the offseason strides Wimsatt has made.

The offense needs to improve, and much of that starts with the quarterback.

The spring game won’t necessarily decide anything, but it’ll offer a look into where the battle stands.

2. The young wide receivers

Rutgers returns Christian Dremel at wide receiver and it also brought in Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller. Naseim Brantley is also eligible after being forced to sit out last season while his status sat in NCAA purgatory – much to Schiano’s frustration.

But the Scarlet Knights also have a couple true freshmen early enrollees who have impressed their coaches in the spring: Benjamin Black, a speedy recruit from North Carolina, and KJ Duff, the top-overall prospect in New York for the Class of 2024.

It’s not far-fetched to think both could see considerable playing time once the season begins.

“Both freshmen, they’ve done a great job,” wide receivers coach Dave Brock said. “Here, we just kind of throw them in. It doesn’t really bother me. I’m not worried about coaching young players. Ben plays fast. Obviously, he was a track guy in high school. He’s made the plays with the opportunities he’s had. There’s a ton of growth and his ability to get better is endless, and the same goes K.J. Duff. He’s really done the same thing.”

Famah Toure, who’s entering his second season, is another receiver who could be in the mix for a larger role.

3. The offensive line combination

Pat Flaherty’s unit has made strides since the start of last season and returns several starters, notably left tackle Hollin Pierce and center Gus Zilinskas. It does need to replace guard Curtis Dunlap, and it remains to be seen whether Reggie Sutton will keep the starting job at right tackle or whether Tyler Needham, who missed most of last season due to injury, can wrestle it back.

The Scarlet Knights also have some younger linemen to keep an eye on, including Taj White, Dominic Rivera and Kobe Asamoah, who started five games at right guard in 2023, his second season with Rutgers.

4. Depth on defense

Rutgers returns many of its defensive stars, including defensive lineman Aaron Lewis, Wesley Bailey and Kyonte Hamilton; defensive backs Flip Dixon, Shaquan Loyal, Desmond Igbinosun and Robert Longerbeam; and linebackers Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure.

But the Scarlet Knights utilize a lot of players on defense to keep everyone fresh, and they have the depth to do it.

Young linebackers Abram Wright, Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker have had solid springs, according to Schiano, who after the first scrimmage highlighted true freshman early enrollee defensive backs Kevin Levy and Kaj Sanders.

Al-Shadee Salaam also moved to cornerback from running back late last season.

Rutgers is going to use that depth, and that’ll be on display Saturday.

5. Breakout stars

Spring games always offer a chance for an under-the-radar or young player to make a big impression on not just the team, but fans also.

Rutgers has a bevy of young players who are looking to carve out roles for themselves. Can any of them make their case on Saturday?

What to know if you go...

Admission and parking are free.

There will be a fan fest held outside SHI Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. The Rutgers Boardwalk will be behind the north end zone during the game.

The Knights of the Raritan are also hosting an autograph session with the players following the game

How to watch

The game will be streamed live on BTN+, the Big Ten's app. BTN+ is offering a one-month free trial that fans can use to watch the Scarlet-White Game.

The game will be replayed on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m.

