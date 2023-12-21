Rutgers football: Who is the sleeper of the 2024 recruiting class? Who can make an immediate impact? Who might be the next Brian Leonard?

Rutgers football landed a recruiting class that head coach Greg Schiano believes will continue their developmental pipeline. Overall, it is a solid class filled with several players who are projected to be impact players over the next several seasons.

The class is ranked No. 44 in the nation by 247Sports. But like last year’s class, it features several players who are simply under-ranked by the recruiting services or under-valued in terms of their projections.

How did this class fill needs for Rutgers? Following a 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) season, it is clear that Schiano and his staff can develop players. But they will need more talent in that pipeline in order to be able to take the next step as a program.

Scroll down and check out the recruits from the 2024 class who signed with Rutgers on Wednesday who are the most intriguing in the group.

Who is the sleeper of this class?

Q3 | 5:46: 35-0 Lincoln Munroe trying to put together a drive here, big hit by @SamarianRobins3 to limit the Bobcats gain to 1 yard. pic.twitter.com/pl8XhkwoYE — Liam Rooney (@__liamrooney) September 22, 2023

Samarian Robinson (Lincoln High School; Tallahassee, Florida) is a player who comes to Rutgers and plays with his hair always on fire. The three-star linebacker is aggressive and tough, but he combines that with an ability on the field to quickly adapt and react to situations.

Plus, he is versatile, making plays as a linebacker but also on special teams.

The No. 47 linebacker recruit in the nation is under-recruited and under-ranked a bit. But he Rutgers landed a potential impact player in Robinson.

With some time in the strength program, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect could start delivering hits and plays at the Big Ten level.

Who is another sleeper to keep an eye on?

Carter Kadow, an offensive lineman from Wisconsin, earned a Rutgers offer following a visit in June. The left tackle checks in at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. He will need to add some weight, but his frame can absolutely handle it.

He moves well and gets downfield nicely and effortlessly, not lumbering at all. He needs to work on his pad level but he has good hips and is impressive in terms of his overall athleticism.

Will need to gain some weight and strength but in a couple of seasons, he could be challenging for a starting spot along the line.

Who can step in right away and contribute to the Rutgers football two-deep?

🏈 JSZ All-Zone Non-Public DB Profile: Kaj Sanders (@kajsanders_) Speed and physicality is what separates Sanders from the rest of the pack. The @BergenCathFBall DB is one of NJ’s hottest recruits. Meet the rest of JSZ’s Non-Public defense ⬇️ 📽️: https://t.co/kHNnodja1N pic.twitter.com/qJIQT7HsPA — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) December 13, 2022

It is always a tough task to ask a true freshman to step-in and compete right away, but there are a couple of players in this class who will be able to do that.

Four-star defensive back Kaj Sanders should be able to make an immediate impact for Rutgers in the backend, whether as a safety or as a cornerback. Enrolling early will be huge for his development as an offseason in the strength program should really help get him ready for summer camp.

Sanders is explosive and athletic. Coming from the top New Jersey program (Bergen Catholic) means he will enroll in January with a good grasp of things.

Another freshman to keep an eye on for Rutgers football this spring

Matthew Ogunniyi, Flowers 6’4 junior TE/WR hybrid, caught three passes for 132 yards and scored both of the Jags touchdowns in their 16-13 win over Wise. pic.twitter.com/Pp1p2qRrK6 — themamba (@aka_themamba) October 12, 2022

Projected to be a tight end, Matthew Ogunniyi will get a head start when he enrolls early in January.

This is big for the Maryland athlete, who will need to add some weight if he is going to make some noise at the tight end position. Rutgers is projected to be thin at tight end – it might be the position group in greatest need of depth heading into the spring. Ogunniyi, who has tremendous speed, is a bit of a steal for Rutgers.

He held Power Five offers from Texas A&M and West Virginia. The opportunity to crack the two-deep is there for any one of the young tight ends on this Rutgers roster. Could well be Ogunniyi.

Who is the next Brian Leonard?

Drive of The Day ‼️ Let’s head back to Notre Dame High School where AJ Surace (@aj_surace12) and Gabe Winowich (@GabeWinowich) dominated on an 11 play, 72-yard drive. pic.twitter.com/5mLc38lzRe — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 20, 2023

There is a lot to like about Gabe Winowich, who might be the most physically ready of the class of 2024 to arrive this January. A Michigan running back, Winowich transferred to Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) in time for the fall season, just so he could enroll early at Rutgers.

ESPN has him as a four-star recruit at running back and for good reason. He is strong and powerful, with good explosion to get to the second level.

But what really stands out about Winowich is his character and leadership. He has the potential to become a real Rutgers fan favorite upon arrival.

Who is the player most overlooked in this Rutgers football class?

There is a lot to like about North Carolina athlete Noah Shaw, who is simply a playmaker on defense. And whether he ends up at linebacker or safety, Shaw can flat-out play.

What really stands out about Shaw is his agility and athleticism. He moves fluidly in space and read/reacts/responds well pre-snap.

He is especially effective as a blitzer, where his straight-line speed is very much apparent.

Ranked a three-star by every recruiting service, Shaw might be a tweener. But if he can keep his speed while adding some size and strength, then Rutgers has a really nice athlete who is multiple in his skillset.

Truth be told, he has four-star potential in terms of his raw athleticism.

Who is the most important recruit in the Rutgers football class?

In terms of the off-the-field, landing the aforementioned Sanders is huge for Rutgers. Coming from an elite north Jersey program in Bergen Catholic, getting Sanders was big in terms of perception and excitement. He can be a leader for this class and the next recruiting class as well.

But A.J. Surace, the quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey), is vitally important for this group.

Ranked the No. 7 recruit in New Jersey by Rivals, Surace would be a four-star if he was two inches taller (he still checks in at a healthy 6-foot-2). Those recruiting analysts love size in their quarterbacks.

Surace makes good throws, with placement and accuracy that is borderline elite. He can throw his wide receivers open, something that isn’t easy at the high school level. And he has a good understanding of reading a defense (it is almost like his father is a college head coach or something…)

This fall, he showed more elusiveness and strength in running the ball as well. Surace has the potential to be a three-year starter at Rutgers and has the potential to be the quarterback the program has had since Mike Teel.

