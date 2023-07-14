Rutgers football: Who are six uncommitted recruits still in the mix for the 2024 class?

Rutgers football has a very strong 2024 recruiting. There is a nice balance between high-end players, projected developmental players and depth.

That last factor is key for Rutgers. Depth matters and this class has filled up in a hurry.

Heading into the midpoint of July, Rutgers football currently has 21 commits in this class. And there, is a pretty good balance, with eight offensive commitments and nine on the defensive side of the ball (four players are labeled as “athletes” by 247Sports).

With limited scholarship spots available, Rutgers might only take two or three more players.

Spots are at a premium, and given the fact that this has been a good recruiting cycle so far for Rutgers, the fact that there might be competition here to commit to Rutgers means that head coach Greg Schiano and his staff can be selective in their evaluations.

six recruits who have been offered by Rutgers football to keep an eye on over the next few weeks!

With a visit to Rutgers looming in late July, Brown is certainly no stranger to campus. He didn’t take an official visit in June but has visited Rutgers for spring practice and been a regular, steady guest for recruiting events and games.

There is a lot to like about Brown, who is a consensus three-star recruit and top five player in New York. He moves well and has some pop to his game. He could fit into the Rutgers defense quite nicely.

Jamari Howard

A consensus four-star recruit from Miami Central, Howard is a legit Power Five recruit with an impressive offer list (Duke, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and others). Invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, TX, Howard is a long, twitchy defensive back who has all the traits to be an elite cover corner.

He took an official visit to Rutgers in early June and has connected well with the program. Given Schiano’s track record of developing defensive backs (Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon) and the program’s ties to south Florida, this is one to watch.

Howard, who was committed to Michigan State, would be a monster get for Rutgers. He would create quite the secondary along with recent four-star commitment Kaj Sanders.

Xavier Lucas

Another opportunity to get better at todays track meet pic.twitter.com/5Ea6iFqxUr — Xavier Lucas (@XavierL_25) February 26, 2023

Offered by Rutgers in June, Lucas took his official visit in mid-June to Rutgers. It was the same week that Samarian Robinson flipped to Rutgers from UCF. Also on that visit? Four-star Kaj Sanders, who committed to Rutgers last week.

Lucas is a four-star safety from American Heritage (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) who has been offered by Alabama, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Wisconsin among others.

Jason Patterson

Patterson’s hometown of Sneads, FL isn’t exactly a bustling metropolis, but the standout running back is doing a good job of putting it on the map in big, bold letters.

A four-star running back according to ESPN, Patterson has speed and athleticism. He hits the second level like few running backs in the nation. Patterson has truly elite qualities and if he played for a powerhouse program in New Jersey, would likely be a consensus four-star with dozens of Power Five offers.

Josh Philostin

Feisty, tenacious and combative, Philostin is the embodiment of that meme with the x-ray showing the dog inside of the human being. He is a baller and the kind of defensive back who is unrelenting in his coverage.

ESPN.com ranks him as a four-star recruit with On3 tabbing the Florida defensive back as the No. 295 player in the nation. Philostin has been offered by Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, Penn State and Pittsburgh as well as Rutgers, where he took an official visit in June.

Yasin Willis

Rivals has Willis as the top-ranked player in New Jersey in the 2024 recruiting class. A powerful and strong running back prospect, Willis follows in that mold of tough, determined backfield prospects that have consistently come out of the state for well over two decades.

Willis took an official visit to Rutgers in June and could be narrowing down his list at some point soon.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire