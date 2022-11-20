Rutgers football sets attendance record: ‘Our students today were just off the chain’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Adam Korsak wasn’t the only one setting records for Rutgers football on Saturday night.

According to athletic communications, Saturday was the highest attendance in Rutgers program history, bettering the 2014 game against Penn State that had been the standard bearer for the program. An announced crowd of 55,676 watched No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers.

In addition, this game marked three sellouts in a single season. Another best-for Rutgers since the stadium’s expansion in 2009.

And the average attendance at SHI Stadium was another best for Rutgers football. With the loss on Saturday, Rutgers is now 4-7 (1-7 Big Ten).

Rutgers was 2-4 at home on the season. The Scarlet Knights were 1-4 in Big Ten play at home:

“I thought our fans were outstanding this year for Rutgers. I thought that we had tremendous turnout. Our students today were just off the chain. It was excellent,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said “And I promise them and I promise our fans, we will get there. As long as we don’t do weary of doing good, we will get there. Just can’t grow weary and say, oh, I can’t do it. We can do it. Rutgers can do it. New Jersey can do it. We can do it. We just need to keep plowing ahead. And I promise you that’s what we’ll do.”

Next season’s schedule features seven home games. All three out-of-conference games are at home.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire