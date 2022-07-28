Rutgers football set to host Wisconsin linebacker on Friday

Sam Pilof will be on campus on Friday for Rutgers football. This as the coveted linebacker continues what has been an incredibly busy few weeks in his recruitment.

Fresh off a trip to Notre Dame, the three-star linebacker from Middleton High School (Middleton, WI) will be checking in on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were an early program to get in on Pilof, offering him on April.

Rutgers was his first Power Five offer.

Now Pilof holds Power Five offers from Iowa State, Penn State and in-state Wisconsin. The offers from Penn State and Wisconsin came in June. He is a three-star according to 247Sports.

Pilof tweeted about his Rutgers football on Thursday:

He was an all-conference and all-region selection for a Middleton team that was 8-4 last season.

Pilof is an impressive linebacker with good speed and instincts. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, the class of 2024 recruit already has impressive size.

His coverage skills are impressive as his ability to make quick reads.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire