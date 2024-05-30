Rutgers football set to host three-star commit Renick Dorilas

One of the top players committed to Rutgers football class is locked in for an official visit this weekend.

Renick ‘Stretch’ Dorilas, a three-star defensive back, will be taking an official visit to Rutgers this weekend. He committed to Rutgers in March from a top five that included Tennessee, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

He was recently offered by Miami.

According to Rivals, Dorilas is a top-10 player in New Jersey’s class of 2025. He is a consensus three-star recruit and the No. 22 cornerback in the nation.

Dorilas announced this spring that he will transfer to Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) for his final season of high school football.

Last year, Dorilas had 40 tackles (including two tackles for a loss). He has two interceptions and four passes defended for Union (Union, New Jersey).

He announced the official visit on Wednesday via his social media:

This weekend marks the first weekend of official visits for Rutgers football. Also on Tuesday, four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews announced he will be taking an official visit to the Big Ten program.

