Rutgers football set to host elite four-star playmaker Michael Thomas III

One of the top wide receivers in the nation, Michael Thomas III, is set for a Rutgers football official visit this weekend.

Thomas is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver from Donovan Catholic (Barnegat, New Jersey). ESPN ranks him as a four-star and the No. 108 recruit in the ESPN 300 in addition to being a top-10 wide receiver in the nation. He is a player that Rutgers has made a priority focus in the class of 2025.

According to 247Sports, he is the fourth-best overall prospect in New Jersey.

Last year, he had 38 catches for 458 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is also a standout sprinter.

Rutgers will host Thomas along with several other top-priority recruits over this weekend. Thomas announced the official on social media on Thursday:

I WILL BE TAKING MY OFFICIAL VISIT TO RUTGERS MAY31st to JUNE 2nd 🪓 pic.twitter.com/MpL0h8fjDb — Michael Thomas III (@DCFutureMT3) May 30, 2024

In March, Thomas announced a top-five of Illinois, Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State and Boston College.

Also coming for a visit this weekend is four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, one of the top players in New Jersey this recruiting cycle. Matthews has been selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.

LAST RACE OF THE YEAR FINISHED WITH A WIN NOW TIME TO PREPARE FOR STATES. pic.twitter.com/Dc22Ya6gmC — Michael Thomas III (@DCFutureMT3) May 24, 2024

Also making the trip this weekend is three-star Renick Dorilas, a top-10 player in New Jersey who is committed to Rutgers. Dorilas announced his official visit to Rutgers on Wednesday.

