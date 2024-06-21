Rutgers football set for their annual ‘Community Game’

With the college football season quickly approaching, Rutgers football has started to release the dates of its themed games.

Rutgers announced that the ‘Community Game‘ will be held on September 7, when Akron makes a visit to SHI Stadium. While kickoff won’t be until noon, there will be plenty of festivities beforehand.

The return of the Rutgers Boardwalk will be part of the pregame activities. Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks and live entertainment. Beat Akron buttons will also be given out to fans who arrive before kickoff. Fans who arrive to the game early will get to experience the pregame parade and pep rally featuring the Scarlet Knight Marching Band, Spirit Team, the and Scarlet Knight horse “Excalibur”.

HOME GAME 2: Sat, Sept 7th @12pm vs. Akron

THEME: R Community Game

Featuring A Walk to Believe with @EricLeGrand52

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) June 20, 2024

For many, this has been a game to circle on the calendar. It will be the first game between Akron and Rutgers since 1990. Rutgers won the last matchup 20-17. Akron will be looking to start this century with a win over a Scarlet Knights program coming off its best season in years.

During the 2023 season, the Zips posted a 2-10 record and did not win on the road. They struggled offensively, scoring around 16 points a game while allowing 28. Life won’t get easier against a Rutgers team that has thrived over the last few years on defense and added a few weapons on offense.

While the rosters for both teams could change in the coming months, Community Day will give these two programs a unique chance to face off.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire