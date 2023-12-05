Rutgers football sent out a Monday offer to Maraad Watson

Maraad Watson pulled in multiple Power Five offers on Monday night, with one coming in from Rutgers football.

In fact, the offer from Rutgers is the first Power Five offer in Watson’s recruitment. The offer from Rutgers came just hours after Watson had committed to Kent State.

Watson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior defensive lineman from Irvington High School (Irvington, New Jersey). He lined up both off the edge and as a defensive tackle during his senior season.

Watson sheds blockers well and is surprisingly light on his feet. He has impressive strength, often wrapping up a ball carrier while draped by a blocker.

Shortly after the offer from Rutgers, Nebraska came in and offered Watson.

He also has long-standing offers from Akron, LIU, Maine, Monmouth, Sacred Heart and Stony Brook among others.

Rutgers currently has the No. 34 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals. The class features two players ranked as four-star recruits.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire