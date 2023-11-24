Rutgers football Senior Day: Why this class holds a 'special place' for Greg Schiano

PISCATAWAY – Greg Schiano had been back as Rutgers football’s head coach for about six months when he sat his team down and delivered a clear message.

It was at the height of the pandemic. The Scarlet Knights were preparing for a season they had been told may not even happen, going through what Schiano said was a run-through but with no pads on.

Schiano stopped the “practice” and brought his team over near the Victory Statue outside SHI Stadium.

“I said, ‘This is stupid, come on over here,’” Schiano said. “We sat down, I said, ‘Look, I don't know what's going to happen but we've tried to prove to you that we are here to develop you, we are here to help you and we are here to build a program but you've got to make a decision now, you either have to do it our way or you have to leave.’ That was the first time I said that after six months.”

The ones who stayed?

They helped lay the foundation for a rebuild that has now brought Rutgers to six wins and traditional bowl eligibility for the first time in nine years. Those players will be honored during a pre-game Senior Day ceremony before the Scarlet Knights play Maryland (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium on Saturday.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers will be looking for its seventh win of the season and its fourth Big Ten victory, which would establish a program record.

Rutgers football hopes to give seniors meaningful win on Senior Day

Some seniors who will be participating in the ceremony still have another year of eligibility left – and a decision to make once the season ends. Others are out of eligibility.

For both groups, ending the season with a win would represent another meaningful step.

“Especially for guys who don’t have the opportunity to possibly come back for another year, letting them end their career the right way,” linebacker Mohamed Toure said. “Those are the guys who really helped build this program from the ground up, guys that transferred in and guys who were already here that came in my class.”

Schiano said this senior class will always hold a “special place” with him. These seniors are the ones who stayed and saw the rebuild through, buying into their coach’s message and helping to establish the culture he wanted to create.

Not that it was always easy, either.

Rutgers went 3-6 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-8 (including the Gator Bowl loss) in 2021 and 4-8 last season.

“There’s a thing in management called the Hawthorne Effect, when there’s a change there’s always a little spike,” Schiano said. “Not to mention we had COVID which gave us a little ability to spike. But then it was back to reality and it was the long, hard process of improving.”

In the transfer portal era, it would’ve been easy for any of them to find a new program.

“They all could’ve left,” Schiano said. “They all could’ve said, ‘What am I doing? I’ll go somewhere else.’ But they didn’t, they stuck it out. As I told them, we’re going to build this thing to be really, really successful. But there’s never going to be another group that turned it. You guys flipped it over to the bowl game status and now you’ve kind of set the standard.”

'I wanted to change the program'

Toure is one of those players who stayed and set that standard.

A Pleasantville native, Toure said it’s meant a lot for him to help rebuild his home state’s team. It’s been arduous – he missed last season recovering from a torn ACL. But this season he’s been one of the team’s most impactful defensive players with 74 tackles (six for loss) with 2½ sacks.

“There’s not too many people left from my class who are still here,” Toure said. “But other guys who are still here, you see how they are, you see how they play. They’re tough, they’re leaders on and off the field. They help the younger people. They’re great people on top of great football players.”

Offensive lineman Reggie Sutton is another senior who stayed with Schiano and Rutgers – and endured his own personal arduous journey. Sutton suffered a serious knee injury during a practice ahead of Rutgers’ fourth game in 2021. He missed all of last season recovering – the recovery was so grueling even Schiano questioned whether Sutton should try and come back.

But Sutton did and has started the last five games at right tackle, capping a remarkable recovery and helping to stabilize the offensive line.

“When I came here, I came here with the mindset that I wanted to change the program and I wanted to be one of those pillars,” Sutton said. “To be able to follow through on that, however long it took, I’m really appreciative and I’m really thankful I was here for that moment to hopefully spring this program back up to where it’s supposed to be. And even further.”

Schiano compared this senior class to the 2005 class, which “flipped the script” his first stint in Piscataway and set the foundation for the 2006 team that went 11-2 and rose to No. 7 in the country.

Rutgers can only hope this rebuild follows a similar ascension.

“They kept trusting in us,” Schiano said of this senior class. “And I'm grateful for that. Like I said, they will be the ones when you look back that laid the foundation for what we're building and are going to eventually have built here.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football Senior Day: What this class means for program's build