Rutgers football Senior Day: What time is the Scarlet Walk? When does SHI Stadium? When do the Rutgers seniors get honored?

There is one final regular season game for Rutgers football, and it is a Big Ten rivalry game against Maryland. After this game, Rutgers will await to hear its destination for a bowl game.

Kickoff for the regular season finale from SHI Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET and the game will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

Rutgers football will honor its senior class, an important group of student-athletes who have been significant in this rebuild. This group has been the backbone of head coach Greg Schiano’s rebuilding of the program.

Here are the times for everything happening at Rutgers on Saturday ahead of the game against Maryland:

Game Day Timline: 2023 Maryland

For fans unable to attend the game and looking for where to find the Big Ten Network, there is a ‘Gamefinder‘ on the BTN website here.

Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) is looking for its first guaranteed winning season since 2014 (their first season in the Big Ten). They face a Maryland team (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) that has beaten them the last two seasons.

