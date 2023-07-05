Rutgers football: Senior Day/Thank You Fans set for Nov. 25

After months of anticipation, the final themed game for Rutgers football has been announced. The Scarlet Knights will close out their 2023 home schedule on Nov. 25 with the Senior Day/Thank You Fans game.

The home finale will give Rutgers a chance to celebrate their graduating seniors, with members of each senior’s hometown invited to support. While more details will be announced in the coming weeks, there will be a pregame ceremony.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, giveaways will include posters, “Beat Maryland” buttons, “I Chopped 2023” buttons, shakers, a free car wash courtesy of Team Car Wash, and a free lottery ticket for fans 18 years and older courtesy of Jackpocket. There will also be door prizes, televisions, t-shirts, and gift cards given out throughout the afternoon.

Don’t miss a moment!@RFootball closes its home slate with Senior Day/Thank You Fans on Nov. 25 vs Maryland at SHI Stadium, presented by @HorizonBCBSNJ More ➡️ https://t.co/guQCoWMr3f pic.twitter.com/7UjMkS91bV — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) June 29, 2023

Before kickoff, the Rutgers Boardwalk will be the place to be. Some of the top food trucks in New Jersey will be present. They will also be free rides, games, interactive experiences, prizes, and live entertainment. However, the festivities don’t stop there. The 300-member Marching Scarlet Knights will honor the graduating class with a “Senior Choice Show” at halftime.

While Rutgers will be saying goodbye to some of its seniors, the next generation will also be honored. All prospective incoming freshmen will be invited to experience football game day early. With Maryland in town, it should be an unforgettable afternoon at SHI Stadium.

Advertisement

Related

'Who can I vibe with?' A special connection on the defensive side of the ball for four-star running back Jason Patterson Here are all the Jersey Shore ads that Rutgers football has been running this summer

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire