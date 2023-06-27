Rutgers football sends a PWO offer to Derek McCrum

Derek McCrum, an athlete from Ohio, earned a Preferred Walk On (PWO) opportunity on Monday from Rutgers football.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, McCrum plays as a wide receiver and a linebacker at Avon Lake High School (Avon Lake, OH). He also has been offered by Columbia, Georgetown, Grand Valley, Miami (Ohio) and UPenn.

Last season, the class of 2024 recruit had 65 Tackles, six tackles for a loss, three sacks, five passes defended and three interceptions. He was first-tea All District.

He claims a 4.58 time in the 40. His father and two brothers also played college football.

He tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Monday:

After a great talk with @cjhetherman, and visit with @RFootball, I’m extremely excited and grateful to have received an offer to play football at Rutgers University(PWO). Thank you coaches for an awesome day! @GregSchiano @coachkostelnik @ALFootballClub pic.twitter.com/OqRu2NkBDK — Derek McCrum (@MccrumDerek) June 26, 2023

Rutgers football currently has 19 commits in their 2024 recruiting class. The group is ranked as a top 25 recruiting class by Rivals and 247Sports.

They had two commitments on Sunday, with athlete Sage Clawges (West Virginia) and offensive tackle Carter Kadow becoming the latest verbals to join what is a very solid class for Rutgers.

