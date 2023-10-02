Rutgers football sends out an offer to Toms River North offensive lineman Justin Kaye

Justin Kaye was offered by Rutgers football on Sunday, one day after he took an unofficial visit to the program.

The offer from Rutgers was as a Preferred Walk On (PWO). Kaye, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, is an offensive tackle at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey),

He saw Rutgers put together a thorough performance in a 52-3 win over Wagner on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium. With the win, Rutgers improved to 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) on the season. They play at Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday night, Kaye posted on X about his PWO opportunity. X is the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Also on Saturday, Rutgers offered Jermaine Kinsler, who is a defensive end at Bergen Catholic.

Kinsler transferred to the New Jersey powerhouse program this summer. A class of 2026 recruit, he also holds offers from Boston College, Florida, Liberty Miami and USF among other programs.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire