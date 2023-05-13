Rutgers football sends out an offer to Florida edge Mason Carter

For Mason Carter, Friday’s offer from Rutgers football became the second Big Ten offer for a prospect who now currently holds five offers from Power Five programs. There has certainly been an uptick in the Florida defensive lineman’s recruitment this month.

Rutgers joins Boston College, Tulane, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Virginia in offering Carter in May. He also has gotten some other strong offers this month including FAU and Troy among others.

The offers from Rutgers and Virginia both came on Friday night.

Last season for Baldwin High School (Jacksonville, FL), Carter had 43 total tackles including two tackles for a loss. He also had one sack and five passes defended.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Carter needs to add strength and size to compete at the Big Ten level. But, he has some good production and very nice tools which certainly could translate well to Power Five football.

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

He tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football on Friday night. He tagged head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak in the post:

The Rutgers football recruiting class currently stands at eight commits with six coming on the offensive side of the ball. In recent weeks, Rutgers has made a push in Florida with several new offers going out.

Last season, the 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers had six players from Florida. There are no commits from the state this current recruiting cycle but that is expected to change.

Related

One week after de-committing from Syracuse, Syair Torrence is offered by Rutgers football Elijah King has Rutgers football official visit planned, others from the Big Ten Big Ten Network women's basketball analyst Meghan McKeown: 'This Rutgers team will give a lot of the Big Ten issues next year'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire