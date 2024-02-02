Rutgers football sends out an offer to Demetrius Campbell

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Demetrius Campbell was offered by Rutgers football on Thursday. The offer from Rutgers puts the Big Ten program into a growingly crowded recruitment.

An offensive tackle from Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Florida), Campbell has an offer list that includes Boston College, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland and Miami and now Rutgers.

He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds.

Rutgers has had success recruiting Orlando Christian before. Vilay Nakkoun Jr. was a quarterback and a defensive back with the program who was part of the Scarlet Knights’ 2023 recruiting class.

He held several offers including from South Florida. Nakkoun took a redshirt last season.

Campbell posted about the Rutgers offer on Thursday via his social media channel:

The past week has been a busy one for Campbell, with the offer from Rutgers his latest in a flurry of schools entering the picture. In the past week alone, Maryland, Miami, Boston College and Louisville all offered Campbell.

Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) season where they won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in a 31-24 game against Miami.

