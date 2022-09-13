Rutgers football is the second Power Five offer for Kole Briehler

Rutgers football sent an offer out to Kole Briehler over the weekend, becoming now the second Power Five offer for the New Jersey prospect.

A class of 2025 recruit, he is a defensive tackle at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.). Briehler is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. His other Power Five offer is from Boston College.

In two games played this season, the sophomore has eight total tackles (three solo tackles) and a sack.

The Hun is one of the top programs in not just New Jersey but the entire Northeast. The Scarlet Knights have made inroads with the program in recent years. The star member of the 2022 recruiting class, Jacob Allen, is part of a strong incoming recruiting class for Rutgers and he played his high school football at The Hun.

In this current recruiting class, Rutgers has two talents from the school: tight end Logan Blake and athlete Dante Barone. Both are three-star recruits according to 247Sports.

Briehler tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Sunday:

After a great conversation with coach Schiano I’m blessed to announce that I’ve received an offer from Rutgers‼️ #FTC @Red_Zone75 @GregSchiano pic.twitter.com/WMVuuLDVKf — Kole Briehler (@briehler) September 12, 2022

