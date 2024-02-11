Rutgers football is the second Power Five offer for Isaiah DeLoatch

On Saturday, Rutgers football sent out an offer to Isaiah DeLoatch. The linebacker from North Carolina is beginning to see an uptick in his recruitment.

Rutgers is the second offer from Power Five program for DeLoatch, joining Duke. He also holds offers from Charlotte, James Madison, Liberty and Troy among others.

The class of 2025 prospect is also receiving interest from North Carolina State and South Carolina.

A speedster, DeLoatch runs a 4.51 time in the 40 and a 4.8 shuttle time. He is 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds.

Last year, he had 55 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for a loss. DeLoatch had 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

He posted about his Rutgers offer on Saturday afternoon, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and assistant coach Scott Vallone.

Rutgers landed a linebacker prospect this past week in Talibi Kaba. A three-star linebacker from Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey), Kaba held Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke and Iowa State.

Last year, Rutgers signed three players (Ben Black, Isaiah Crumpler and Noah Shaw) from North Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire