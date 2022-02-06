Rutgers Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Rutgers football schedule 2022: Who does Rutgers miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Rutgers Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 at Boston College

Sept 10 Wagner

Sept 17 at Temple

Sept 24 Iowa

Oct 1 at Ohio State

Oct 8 Nebraska

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Indiana

Oct 29 at Minnesota

Nov 5 Michigan

Nov 12 at Michigan State

Nov 19 Penn State

Nov 26 at Maryland

Rutgers Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Scarlet Knights miss from the Big Ten West Division?

There aren’t any layup games for Rutgers, but missing Wisconsin and Purdue is a good thing. However, not getting Illinois or Northwestern – two teams that didn’t go bowling last year – doesn’t help.

The Scarlet Knights get Iowa and Nebraska at home, and have to go on the road to Minnesota in late October, not late November. That’s not all that bad.

In the East, they have to go on the road to face Ohio State and Michigan State, but they get Penn State and Michigan at home. The problem is November with rapid-fire big games against Michigan, at Michigan State, and Penn State.

Rutgers Football Schedule What To Know: Two non-conference games doesn’t help

There aren’t any killer games before the Big Ten season, but two of the three are on the road. If Rutgers has any dream of going bowling, it has to take down Temple on the road and enjoy the two-foot putt against Wagner.

If it can beat Boston College on the road to start the season, it should be a 3-0 start with two wins on the road to tighten the team up for what’s coming.

Rutgers Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s going to take a few road upsets to get to six wins and bowling, but it’s a manageable enough slate to get those.

The timing of the games aren’t all that bad. It would’ve been nice to start out the season with more home date instead of going to Boston College and Temple, but that’s nitpicking a bit.

There aren’t two road games in a row, and there’s a good midsection of Nebraska and Indiana at home around an open date in a make-or-break moment for the season – the Scarlet Knights have to win those two.

