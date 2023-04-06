Rutgers football: How are the Scarlet Knights performing in the XFL?

Heading into Week 8 of the 2023 XFL season, how is Rutgers football shaping up in the XFL?

Jonathan Hilliman, Mike Tverdov, and Jovani Haskins are the only three Scarlet Knights representing Rutgers football in the XFL for the 2023 season. These three players are paving the way for future Scarlet Knights to play in the XFL. With eight teams in the league, who has the three former Rutgers football players on their active roster?

XFL Teams with former Scarlet Knights

San Antonio Brahmas

The San Antonio Brahmas are sitting third in the South Divison with a 2-5 record. On their active 2023 51-man roster, two former Scarlets Knights represent Rutgers football (RB Jonathan Hilliman & DL Mike Tverdov).

St. Louis Battlehawks

The St. Luis Battlehawks are second in the North Divison with a 5-2 record. Former Scarlet Knight Jovani Haskins is the only Rutgers football player on their 51-man roster.

Player Stats:

(#31) RB – Jonathan Hilliman

Running back Jonathan Hilliman got drafted by the Brahmas in the 8th round (Pick 62) in the 2022 draft. Hilliman played with the Scarlet Knights for one year in 2018, when he transferred from Boston College. In 2018, Hilliman played 11 games with five starts at running back for Rutgers football. He totaled 337 rushing yards on 83 carries and a team-high six touchdowns. Also, he contributed 11 catches for 86 yards out of the backfield.

Hilliman got a shot in the NFL, signing a contract with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. In 2019, Hilliman appeared in three games for the Giants, rushing for 91 yards on 30 attempts. After one season in the NFL, Hilliman landed a roster spot in the XFL.

Hilliman’s 2023 Stats (Weeks 1-7):

GP Rush ATT YDS TD YDC Rec YDS Targets 7 7 9 1 1.3 8 34 10

Brahmas RB Jon Hilliman punches it in for six as San Antonio extends its lead to 27-6 following the one-point conversion. #XFL — XFL Center (@XFLCenter) February 26, 2023

(#42) DL – Mike Tverdov

Defensive lineman Mike Tverdov is another member of Brahmas’s 2023 51-man roster. Tverdov was drafted by San Antonio in the 11th round (Pick 87) in the 2022 draft. The former Scarlet Knight played for Rutgers from 2018 to 2021, totaling 130 tackles in 45 games. After Rutgers, Tverdov received an invite to the Miami Dolphin’s Mini Camp but failed to make the active roster. For the Brahmas, Tverdov played his best game against Seattle (03/11/23), recording three total tackles (1 solo & 2 assists).

Tverdov’s 2023 Stats (Week 1-7):

GP Solo AST TOT TFL Sacks 7 7 8 15 3 2

Mike Tverdov takes down Silvers for a loss of six on third down. Roughnecks punt. #XFL — XFL Center (@XFLCenter) March 6, 2023

(#9) TE – Jovani Haskins

Tight end Jovani Haskins got drafted by St. Louis in the 10th round (Pick 79) of the 2022 draft. The New Jersey native played two seasons with the Scarlet Knights (2020 – 2021), totaling 17 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Since being drafted by the Battlehawks, Haskins has had a quiet 2023 season. Appearing in six games, Haskins only has one recorded catch.

Haskins’s 2023 Stats: (Week 1-7):

GP Rec YDS TDs Targets 6 1 5 0 4

