Rutgers football: Can the Scarlet Knights create history in Week 13?

Heading into Week 13, Rutgers football (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) has captured the most wins in a season since going 8-5 in 2014. Throughout the 2023 season, Rutgers owns three Big Ten wins, matching a program high that they’ve set in three other seasons.

Can the Scarlet Knights make history and capture their fourth Big Ten victory as they prepare to host Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten)?

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano sets a goal to go 1-0 every week, something that has been drilled into the team this season. This game against Maryland is a tad different than any other week since it is the last Big Ten game of the season. Rutgers’ game on Saturday will be the last chance to set a program record for Big Ten wins (4).

During his game week press conference on Monday, Schiano explained the importance of this Week 13 game and how a victory will provide a milestone for the program.

“You’re right, 1-0, whatever that leads to, but nobody is naïve to what it leads to,” Schiano told reporters on Monday. “It leads to a winning record. It leads to winning the most Big Ten games in Rutgers — I told these guys, you have a chance. It’s not national championship history but right now it’s history for Rutgers, and it’s part of the climb, right. It’s part of what we’re doing. And they are aware of it, yeah, so I think it would be great.”

The Scarlet Knights head into this week with a 5-1 home record and will look to give the Terapins their sixth loss on the season. It will also mark the tenth time Rutgers and Maryland are meeting in a Big Ten game and the 19th time overall.

Since both programs joined the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland is 6-3 against Rutgers, averaging 35.8 points per game in those contests.

