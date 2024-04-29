On Rutgers football, Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt picked where he was ‘most comfortable’

Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt felt a family vibe at Rutgers, leading one of New Jersey’s top players in the class of 2025 to make a commitment last week.

Degraffenreidt, who committed to Rutgers on Friday, holds an offer list that includes Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. He is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Atlantic City High School (Atlantic City, New Jersey).

Rivals ranks him among the top 20 players in New Jersey’s class of 2025. He is the first wide receiver to commit to this class for the Scarlet Knights and their fourth verbal from a New Jersey player.

The class currently stands at six commits and is No. 31 in the nation according to 247Sports. The decision as to why he picked Rutgers, Degraffenreidt said, was clear.

“That’s the place that I felt most comfortable,” Degraffenreidt told Rutgers Wire on Sunday. “Like, the whole staff treated me as family.”

The strongest relationship formed by Degraffenreidt in the recruiting process with Rutgers was with wide receivers coach Dave Brock. The message from Brock to Degraffenreidt, he said, was simply that “Nobody wants to coach you like me.”

“I started seeing them as family when they all started reaching out me, showing me that they really wanted me to be a part of the family,” Degraffenreidt said. “They have (an) amazing staff and player’s program and they have more good players coming in.”

As for the future of his recruitment, Degraffenreidt was also very clear in how he sees things progressing until he signs.

“I’m 1000 percent,” Degraffenreidt said. The only college I will be talking to is Rutgers.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire