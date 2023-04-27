Rutgers football running backs coach Damiere Shaw believes in competition: ‘Iron sharpens iron’

Moore played seven seasons with the Falcons and made one Pro Bowl.
The Celtics are now the overwhelming favorites to win the NBA title.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Jimmy Butler sent the Heat to overtime, where they dispatched the No. 1 seed Bucks.
The Knicks are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in a decade.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a special NFL draft edition of his Care/Don't Care column!
The founder of the cognition testing company has since said reports of the potential top 5 pick's results are "not true."
The success of the likes of Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham has sent NFL scouts to college basketball games in search of malleable athletes who can play tight end.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet."
The new CBA will officially kick in July 1.
“The NBA told me they felt very comfortable with Ime becoming the new coach of the Houston Rockets."
The Chiefs and many of their fans are steadfast. One protester says she is frequently outside of Arrowhead Stadium before games, often verbally abused by passersby and told to "go home."
The Trail Blazers' G League team will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.
“I either have to pay to play golf or pay for a place to live.”
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
Dave Willock is also suing the estate of the Georgia staffer who died while driving the car.
The former Hornets forward is officially suspended for 30 games, but will only have to miss 10 more.
Seven years after he went No. 1 overall, Jared Goff may be once again watching the NFL Draft and wondering what his future holds.
Chase Young is heading into a make-or-break season after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie highlights how to maneuver a trade with every player archetype.