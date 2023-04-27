Rutgers football running backs coach Damiere Shaw believes in competition: ‘Iron sharpens iron’

There may not be a position group on the Rutgers football roster that has the level of competition as the running backs. It is certainly an area of strength for Rutgers this spring.

Saturday’s annual spring game projects as a chance for Shaw’s group to be showcased heavily. The depth at running back might be the best of any position group on the roster.

And for Shaw, in his first year as the Rutgers running backs coach, it has been an important spring. Shaw was the wide receivers coach last year before moving to running backs.

Energetic and upbeat, Shaw has taken to this new role on the coaching staff and he has a depth chart that is athletic, versatile and with an intriguing blend of experience and youth.

As Samuel Brown works his way back from his season-ending injury suffered last fall, the likes of Kyle Monangai (109 carries for 445 yards wand two touchdowns) and Al-Shadee Salaam (57 carries for 210 yards, and two touchdowns) were the next man up to close out last season. Shaw believes in the room and that the talent will continue to develop.

“You know, iron sharpens iron, and the cream will rise to the top but you got a ton of guys, you know (offensive coordinator) Kirk Ciarrocca, he’s gonna run the rock,” Shaw said on Tuesday. “So we’ll find a role for everybody and guys continue to progress and develop and stay healthy and we’ll see what happens this coming season. But we got plenty of time and I’m just happy with the progress that they’re making.”

Also factoring into this is Aaron Young. The junior running back was limited to the season’s final four games due to injury, but his return to health this spring is a big boost for the running backs room.

Young is a reliable ball carrier who is an asset in the passing game. Shaw has been impressed with what Young is doing on the field and in the locker room with the younger running backs.

“A ton of physicality, This guy is running like his hair’s on fire,” Shaw said. “He’s playing finally, I talked about the guys helping each other out. He’s been a leader in the room; so off the field he’s taken a huge role in developing the younger guys. But he’s really really running hard right now.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire