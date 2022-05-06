Rutgers football: running back Braeden Wisloski set to take an official visit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Rutgers Scarlet KnightsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Greg SchianoAmerican football coach
Braeden Wilsloski will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football, the Pennsylvania running back announced on Friday morning.
In the tweet, the class of 2023 athlete tagged Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano, wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw, running backs coach Andrew Aurich and player development assistant Cinjun Erskine.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound talent from South Columbia High School (Catawissa, PA) is an under-the-radar recruit that Rutgers has gotten on early in the recruiting process.
Wisloski recently pulled offers from Holy Cross and New Hampshire. Along with Rutgers, his other Power Five offers are from Maryland and Syracuse. He also holds an offer from Temple.
He is rated as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Wilsloski is the No. 14 player in Pennsylvania this year and the No. 74 athlete in the nation.
Related
Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks
Wisloski is also a tremendous sprinter, recently clocking a 10.6 time in the 100 meters. He is one of the top sprinters in Pennsylvania.
Official Visit June 21-23 Rutgers University!! @Coach_Aurich @CoachShaw__ @GregSchiano pic.twitter.com/h9Gu8KLjwu
— ʙʀᴀᴇᴅᴇɴ ᴡɪsʟᴏsᴋɪ (@BWisloski) May 6, 2022
Related
Rutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida
Wisloski visited Rutgers football in early April. He had this to say about getting his offer from Schiano:
“I couldn’t believe it I was in shock but also really excited. I’m glad coach Schiano sees what I can do on the field and believes in me.”